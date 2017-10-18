Renault Captur Launch Delayed

After being showcased last month, Captur was expected to launch around Diwali

Renault has delayed the launch of its new SUV and now it is expected to launch in the first half of November. The reason for the delay has not been revealed. The bookings for same remain open for an amount of Rs 25,000 and it is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 12-15 lakh when launched.

The Captur is the French manufacture’s premium offering and will be slotted above the Duster. Standard features on the Captur include dual airbags, ABS, 17-inch alloy wheels, infinity instrument cluster, smart access card and a touchscreen infotainment system. Renault has also come up with new Platine variant specifically for the Indian market. It will be equipped with features like golden interior theme with leather seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, hill start assist, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with rear parking camera and push-button start. Other features offered include the rain sensing wipers, rear AC vents and LED headlamps.

To make your Captur standout from others, you can opt for two customisation options available- Diamond Deck and Urban Connect. These use different graphic treatments to add some personality to the Captur.

The Captur, at launch, will be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine only producing 110PS of power and 250Nm of torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. A 1.5-litre 106PS petrol engine will soon be offered mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Automatic transmission and four-wheel drive options are off the books for the Captur.

We have already driven the Captur and you can find the first drive review here.