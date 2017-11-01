Renault Captur: How Comfortable Is It?

The seats of the Renault Captur are not only premium, but keep you comfortable and safe as well

The Renault Captur is a stylish looking SUV. The LED lights, floating turn indicators and the 17-inch crystal cut alloy wheels come together to make it look handsome. The Captur is not just good looking though. It packs in a lot of practicality as well. Step inside and the first-in-class ErgoDesign leather** seats, with quilted diamond pattern gold deco stitching, which give the seats a sculpted look, immerse you in luxury. The dual tone leather seats are not only soft to touch but also gel with the white and gold interior scheme.

The ErgoDesign leather seats are engineered after years of research to ensure optimum comfort, even on long journeys. They are well bolstered and hold occupants in with proper cushioning on both the base and the back support. The front seat backrest is wide, and the extra bolstering extends right from the base and ends just below the shoulders. It’s made to hold the driver’s torso in place even when the Captur is driven spiritedly. Extra cushion on the base and proper bolstering on the sides tuck the driver in for a confident and comfortable seating position.

The Renault Captur gets a height-adjustable driver’s seat, which when combined with a tilt-adjustable steering column lets the driver get into a commanding driving position. So, it’s not just the view up front that gets improved, but also all around the SUV. An ergonomically designed front centre armrest allows the driver to rest his arm on longer drives. In a similar fashion, the rear armrest too is aimed to keep the rear occupants comfortable. It even has two cup holders for added convenience.

The seats are not just comfortable, but are safe as well. The front seats get side airbags, taking the total count of airbags in the cabin to four. These are expected to come in handy in the unfortunate event of a front or side collision. Together, the dual-tone leather, quilted stitching, solid bolstering, adjustable height, armrests and airbags offer the perfect combination of ergonomic design, comfort and safety. The front seatbelts are also height-adjustable offering drivers and front passengers the convenience of adjusting them to their liking.

The Captur will be launched on November 6 and we expect a price range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 14.5 lakh for Renault's latest SUV.

* Sponsored feature **Composite leather