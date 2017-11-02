Renault Captur - Futuristic Digital Cockpit

The Captur’s Infinity instrument cluster is both stylish and informative

We are in an age where a car is not just a device that is used to carry us from point A to point B, but also keep us engaged, entertained and informed at the same time. The upcoming Renault Captur has two major tricks up its sleeves to do this - a stylish first-in-segment instrument cluster up ahead of the driver and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system prominently placed in the centre of the dashboard. Check out 5 cool features of the Renault Captur here.

A major focus of the Renault Captur is design - in a segment where everyone is clamouring to be the biggest, baddest SUV, the Captur wants to wow you with its more stylish SUV design with crossover DNA. The interior continues the premium design theme with the quilted diamond pattern gold deco stitched ErgoDesign leather seats, LED ambient lighting and, very importantly, the Infinity instrument cluster and intelligent ULC 3.0 touchscreen infotainment system.

In the Captur, Renault has incorporated its global design approach of OneIntegration that revolves around the idea of delivering the next-level drive experience. Multiple features of the Renault Captur like smart access card, Infinity instrument cluster, auto AC with white surround illumination and rear cooling vents, and the Intelligent ULC 3.0 are a part of the OneIntegration approach. The ULC 3.0 infotainment system includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen, radio, USB, aux-in, Bluetooth, voice recognition and push-to-talk feature for iOS, navigation, outside temperature, and time display. You also get steering-mounted audio and phone controls to operate the system. For the audiophiles, there’s the Arkamys® tuned audio system that includes four speakers and two tweeters.

The Infinity instrument cluster is both stylish and informative. It is called so because of its design; the chrome surround of the instrument cluster is a stylish take on the infinity symbol.

At the centre of the instrument cluster is a first-in-segment digital speedometer, which is flanked by two analogue dials on either side - the rev counter on the left and fuel gauge on the right. At the top is a digital multi-information drive computer, at the bottom is the drive-style indicator, and the telltale symbols are spread across the instrument cluster for ease of viewing.

The intelligent ULC 3.0 multimedia touchscreen is placed in the centre of the dashboard, surrounded by an eye-catching copper trim. Apart from the basic multimedia connectivity options - USB/Aux-in/Radio/iPod/iPhone - the system also connects to any smartphone via Bluetooth for both music and calling functionality. The system gets a built-in satellite navigation system which frees you up from the need to rely on internet-based navigation systems in places with little connectivity. The navigation system also has in-built points of interest which include fuel stations, restaurants/hotels, hospitals, sight-seeing points, Renault sales/service points, etc. Simple tiles on the homescreen help you access the various functions of the system, while the bright and high-definition display make it easy to read even in harsh sunlight. The screen doubles up as the reverse camera display with guide lines which help navigate the Captur safely. Hands-free media and calling is made easy thanks to a dedicated control panel placed at the fingertips of the driver behind the steering wheel.

The Renault Captur is set to be launched in India on November 6, 2017, and promises to offer a bang for your buck. We're expecting Renault to price the Captur in the Rs 12 lakh to Rs 14.5 lakh bracket.

