Renault Captur: Exciting EMI Offers

By: || Updated: 11 Dec 2017 08:30 PM
Renault makes it easy to own the newly launched Captur with EMI options starting from as low as Rs 13,999 and funding of up to 85 per cent on the ex-showroom price!  



There’s no arguing that the Renault Captur is one gorgeous-looking SUV! It’s big, the design has a quintessentially European flair and there’s premiumness writ large over it, from whichever angle you look at it. That the Captur is based on the same robust platform as the Duster and comes with its proven mechanicals makes it a package that’s hard to resist. But it’s not just looks and dynamics alone that make the Captur attractive. Renault has rolled out EMI offers on the Captur that make owning the SUV easier on your wallet and a hassle-free affair. 





Here’s a look at the EMI options offered on the Captur:




















































































Variant



 Ex-showroom Delhi



Normal EMI

DELIGHT+ EMI

Difference

RXE Petrol

₹ 9,99,999

₹ 13,999

₹ 15,199

₹ 1,200

RXL Petrol

₹ 11,07,999

₹ 15,499

₹ 16,799

₹ 1,300

RXT Petrol Mono Tone

₹ 11,69,999

₹ 16,499

₹ 17,799

₹ 1,300

RXT Petrol Dual Tone

₹ 11,86,999

₹ 16,699

₹ 17,999

₹ 1,300

RXE Diesel

₹ 11,39,999

₹ 15,999

₹ 17,299

₹ 1,300

RXL Diesel

₹ 12,47,999

₹ 17,499

₹ 18,799

₹ 1,300

RXT Diesel Mono Tone

₹ 13,09,999

₹ 17,999

₹ 19,399

₹ 1,400

RXT Diesel Dual Tone

₹ 13,26,999

₹ 18,199

₹ 19,599

₹ 1,400

Platine Diesel MT Mono Tone

₹ 13,88,999

₹ 18,799

₹ 19,999

₹ 1,200

Platine Diesel MT Dual Tone

₹ 14,05,999

₹ 19,799

₹ 21,199

₹ 1,400


Conditions of the EMI scheme 




  • Renault offers up to 85 per cent funding on the ex-showroom price of the Captur. Its personalisation options, extended warranty and insurance (through Renault Assured program) can also be funded by just additionally paying Rs 1200 with the EMI if you opt for the DELIGHT+ scheme (which also helps in lowering the initial down payment).

  • The above calculated EMIs come with a tenure of 84 months (with 1 advance EMI option), while you can also opt for other options and it will change accordingly. 

  • EMIs are calculated on ex-showroom price + Personalisation  + Renault Secure + Renault Assured

  • Renault Secure is an extended warranty programme which offers all-inclusive parts and labour charges along with 24x7 roadside assistance and accidental towing at no extra cost. Further, the extended warranty is also transferable to the new owner in case you want to sell your car. Renault Assured is an insurance programme through Renault’s insurance partners. It includes hassle-free claim settlements and near-cashless accidental repairs among others.



