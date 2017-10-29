Renault Captur Customisation Options Revealed

The French automaker will offer two personalisation packs including multiple aesthetic add-ons and chrome embellishments along with 16 roof wrap options

Renault is all set to launch the Captur crossover in India on November 6, 2017. The carmaker has revealed multiple personalisation options that will be on offer with the upcoming crossover, that's expected to be priced between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 14.5 lakh.

The Captur will be available with four exterior colour options - Cayenne Orange, Mahogany Brown, Moonlight Silver, Pearl White, and Planet Grey. Dual-tone exterior colour options will also be available. Multiple seat cover options and coloured surrounds for air-con vents and the centre console will be on offer as well.

Renault also has two preset personalisation packs for the Captur, called Diamond Deck and Urban Connect. Both packs include a roof decal, a body decal (on the C-pillar) and an ORVM scalp. There is also an option to include a leather key sleeve and beige interior floor mats with both the themes.

Diamond Deck

The Diamond Deck exterior personalisation pack includes decals on the roof, C-pillars and on the ORVMs that are inspired by sharp lines and angles.

Urban Connect

The Urban Connect exterior personalisation pack features a repeating pattern of asymmetric circles on the roof, ORVMs and C-pillars.

In addition to the two packs, Renault will offer 16 roof wrap options and multiple exterior chrome embellishments with the Captur.

Specifications









Renault Captur





Petrol





Diesel









Engine





1.5-litre H4K





1.5-litre dCi K9k









Power





106PS @ 5600rpm





110PS @ 4000rpm









Torque





142Nm @ 4000rpm





240Nm @ 1750rpm









Transmission





5-speed manual





6-speed manual









The Captur is based on the Renault Duster’s platform and also draws power from the same engines. For now, the Captur will be available in India with a manual transmission paired to both the engines. Wondering whether India will get an automatic Captur in the future? Find out here.

The Renault Captur will be on offer in India in multiple variants. However, we’re not expecting Renault to offer the Captur in a bare-bones variant. The top-end variant will be Platine, which will be exclusively available in India and will offer features like LED headlamps with dynamic turn indicators, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather interior upholstery, automatic climate control, parking camera, and a digital instrument console, among others.

In the premium compact SUV and crossover space, the Renault Captur will rival the Hyundai Creta and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. Here’s how it stacks up against the two.