 Renault Captur: All You Need To Know
By: || Updated: 03 Oct 2017 01:30 PM
This is your one-stop destination for all your Renault Captur-related questions!



Article updated on September 22, 2017, post the India-spec Captur's unveil.  





Post the discontinuation of the Koleos from India last year, the Duster has been Renault’s flagship SUV in the country. Now, the French automaker has introduced a new SUV/crossover, the Captur, which is a premium product compared to the Duster. Here’s what we know about the upcoming Renault Captur so far.   



A Quick Recap Of The Captur’s Origins 



Renault Kaptur



The SUV/crossover made its world debut in Russia in April 2016. It is known as the ‘Kaptur’ with a ‘K’ there. It shares its design with the European Captur (Renault Clio-based) and is based on the Duster’s B0 platform, and is meant for developing markets, including India.     



After Russia, this Duster-based SUV was revealed for the South American market at the 2016 São Paulo Motor Show in Brazil. It went on sale there in February this year and is known as the ‘Captur’ with a ‘C.’ And now, finally, it will be launched in India before this Diwali!   



(In Picture: Euro-spec Renault Captur)



Dimensions



Renault Captur
















































  Captur (Brazil-spec) Duster Captur (Euro-spec)
Length 4,329mm -14mm -207mm
Width 1,813mm +9mm -35mm
Height 1,619mm +76mm -53mm
Wheelbase 2,673mm same! -67mm
Ground Clearance 210mm -5mm/ 0mm (AWD) -40mm
Boot Space 392-litres +83-litres -15-litres




Design and Equipment  



Renault Captur



If we have to speak about its overall silhouette in a go: The Duster-based Captur looks similar to the European Captur. In fact, the cabin is identical as well. 



Renault Captur



(In Picture: Euro-spec Renault Captur)



Renault Captur



(In Picture: Euro-spec Renault Captur)



Renault Captur



The highlight at the front is its big ‘C’-shaped daytime running LEDs. The tail lamps also feature ‘C’-shaped LED elements complementing the DRLs at the front.



Renault Captur



The prominent feature of the Renault Captur is its dual-tone paint scheme with multiple customisation options.



Renault Captur



The cabin is a straight lift from its European counterpart, and hence we have the Captur’s digital+analog instrument cluster.



Renault Captur



You can easily spot the cabin's similarity with the Duster's, such as the touchscreen unit and the auto climate control, among others.



Renault Captur



The seats are identical to the Euro-spec model, which appear to be more comfortable and plusher than the Duster’s.     



Equipment List 



Renault Captur   




  • Comes with full-LED Renault Pure Vision lights with dynamic turn indicators 



Renault Captur




  • Tail lamps with LED graphics 



Renault Captur




  • 215/60 R17 tyres with diamond-cut alloy wheels 



Renault Captur




  • The top-spec variant of the Renault Captur will be christened ‘Platine’ and will feature a white and gold cabin theme with dual-tone grey and white leather upholstery



Renault Captur




  • 7-inch Renault MediaNav 2 infotainment system (same as the Duster's) with built-in navigation and rear camera support. The Euro-spec model gets a more advanced 7-inch Renault R-Link unit, which supports Android Auto. Even a Grand i10 nowadays offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay



Renault Captur



(In Picture: Euro-spec Renault Captur)




  • Auto climate control unit with surround illumination and rear AC vents



Renault Captur




  • Cruise control 



Renault Captur




  • Passive keyless entry (Card key) with push-button engine start-stop 



Renault Captur




  • Dual-front airbags along with ABS, EBD and brake assist as standard; the top-spec model will have side airbags as well



Renault Captur




  • Gets a 392-litre boot



Engine and Transmission 



The India-spec Renault Captur carries forward the engine options of the Duster: the 1.5-litre diesel and the newly introduced 1.5-litre petrol. The diesel produces 110PS and 240Nm, while the petrol puts out 106PS and 142Nm, same as the Duster. The petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed manual, while the diesel motor comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Renault has no plans to launch an automatic version or an AWD (all wheel drive) model anytime soon.



Renault Captur



Prices, Rivals and Launch 



As mentioned above, the Captur will sit above the Duster and is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 13-15 lakh. In India, the Captur will have a lot of SUVs/crossover rivals, such as the top-end versions of the Hyundai Creta and Maruti S Cross, along with the Jeep Compass, Tata Hexa, and the Mahindra XUV5OO. Renault is expected to drive in the Captur in a couple of months. Pre-bookings (amount Rs 25,000) for the Captur have already begun and it will be launched before Diwali. With the launch of the Captur, Renault will have two models in the compact SUV space.





This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

