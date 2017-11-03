Renault Captur Accessory List Revealed

The Renault Captur is already a looker, but you can choose to make it your own with a range of accessories

The Renault Captur stands out in its segment thanks to its unique exterior design with aerodynamic curves, striking fashion-inspired dual-tone theme, sculpted hood, and 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels. But Renault understands that many of its customers like to showcase their individuality through their cars too.

And so, the Renault Captur is offered with a whole host of fashionable customisation options, including two themed personalisation packs, 16 roof decals, 40+ personalisation categories, and 120+ add-ons. Here’s a brief look at all the accessories the Renault Captur is offered with.

Theme packs

To make things a bit easier, Renault is offering two preset personalisation packs - Diamond Deck and Urban Connect, which can be opted for with all variants of the Captur. Renault says both these personalisation packs were created jointly by the company's design studios in India and France. The personalisation packs consist of a roof decal, ORVM scalps, C-pillar decals, a leather Smart Access Card cover and floor mats. The packs are available with only Cayenne Orange and Pearl White exterior colours. The Diamond Deck theme pays homage to contemporary architectural forms while the Urban Connect pack is inspired by the design language of new-age gadgets. In addition to these two packs, there’s the Neo Prism and the Moto Streak theme as well. While the Neo Prism theme is inspired by the geometry of crystalline shapes, the Moto Streak takes inspiration from converging lines.

You can choose to get the whole theme pack or choose individual elements for your Captur.

Roof decals

There are a total of 16 roof decals to choose from. Most of them are colour co-ordinated with the exterior colour you choose for your Captur.

Renault Captur: Customisation options

Exterior chrome accessories

While the Renault Captur does come with tastefully placed chrome elements all around, the company is offering numerous additional chrome accessories for those who love bling. At the front, you can add chrome studs to the grille or a new chrome surround to the lower grille on the bumper. The headlights can also be given chrome under-eye highlights.

On the side, the door handles and window sills can be given chrome highlights. The ORVM covers, if not fitted with scalps from the theme packs, can also be given the chrome treatment. At the rear, the additional chrome highlights are limited to the lower surround for the number plate holder.

Exterior utility accessories

Fixed mudguards, rear bumper guard and a cover are some of the utilitarian accessories available for the Renault Captur. Ground effects lights are also available; these can add a stylish touch to the SUV at night while also doubling up as puddle lamps.

What is Renault Captur's Smart Access Card? Find out here.

Interior accessories

A choice of floor mats is available, and you can choose between design and utility to suit your needs. The Renault Captur is offered with smart control floor illumination on the inside which adds a layer of premiumness to the cabin at night. With the smart control floor illumination you can change colour of ambient lights inside the cabin from an app on your smartphone. The ambient lighting colour can be changed by getting new ambient lights from the accessories list.

The Renault Captur will be launched in India on November 6, 2017. You can configure the Captur the way you want on Renault India’s website.

