Renault Captur: 5 Cool Features

The Renault Captur not only looks flamboyant, but also packs some really exciting goodies!

The Renault Captur is all set to rock the compact SUV space from November 6, 2017, with its unmatched French flair and an array of exciting and several first-in-segment features. Its peers in the compact SUV space now need to watch out as the Renault Captur is hot on their heels with its robust Duster-based robust underpinning and premium features. Let us see five cool features of this flamboyant French SUV.

1. Leading The Way With LED Lighting

The Captur gets Renault’s Sparkle full LED headlamps, a segment-first, that provide just enough bling to stand apart from the crowd. No other competitor in the compact SUV space offers full LED headlamps. The headlamps are complemented by Renault’s signature ‘C’ shaped Sapphire LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps with cornering function. The LED treatment has been extended to its interior as well. The cabin lamps are white LED and the climate control unit gets a trendy white surround illumination, which really livens up the cabin when the sun goes down!

2. Heads Turn When You Turn - Floating Indicators

The Renault Captur’s turn indicators are something you’ll never find in a car that costs under Rs 30 lakh! In simple words, the floating turn signals feature a sequence of lights that turn towards the direction the Captur intends to move towards. The floating indicators along with its full-LED headlamps raise the Captur’s premium quotient manifold.

3. Your Car, Your Style - Personalisation Options Galore

With its host of personalisation options both inside and out, the Renault Captur reminds you of its French origins and the fashion capital of the world, Paris! The Captur gets a fashion inspired dual tone roof styling. In fact, the Captur was designed from the ground up for such a paint scheme, unlike an afterthought that’s seen on many cars these days. Besides this, there are as many as 16 roof wraps on offer along with various covers for the outside rearview mirrors and plenty of chrome appliques. Also available are multiple upholstery options along with coloured surrounds for the air-con vents and the centre console. Renault also offers two preset options to pick from – Diamond Deck and Urban Connect. Check in detail about all the customisable options here.

4. Smart Access Card That Fits In Your Wallet

Are you annoyed by relatively heavy keyfobs that most cars these days come with? Worry not, since the Renault Captur features a smart and sleek access card with its passive keyless entry system. Since it’s the size of a credit/debit card, it is easy to carry it in your wallet or pocket without a fuss. Read in detail about the Renault Captur’s smart access card here: Renault Captur's Smart Access Card - What Is It?

5. Segment-First Digital Instrument Cluster

The Renault Captur comes with a sporty-looking Infinity instrument cluster, which features large dials for the tachometer and fuel indicator along with a racy digital speedometer. The Renault Captur is the only vehicle in its segment to offer a digital setup for the instrument cluster. The twin-dial setup features a chrome surround and makes the Captur seen more upmarket than its price suggests.

Renault is expected to price the Captur in the Rs 12 lakh to Rs 14.5 lakh price bracket.

* Sponsored feature