Renault Begins Testing Captur (Kaptur) In India

It will be positioned above the Duster in Renault’s line-up as a premium offering, and will primarily compete with the Mahindra XUV500.

Renault has begun testing its new SUV – the Captur – in India. It will be launched next year. For the uninitiated, the French major made the world debut of the SUV/crossover in Russia in April this year, and it was also showcased at the 2016 São Paulo International Motor Show in Brazil. That said, it has been developed for emerging markets, and in Russia, it is sold as Kaptur with a ‘K’, while in the rest of the markets, such as India and Brazil, it will be sold as Captur.

The India-bound Captur is based on the Duster’s platform, while its European counterpart is based on the Renault Clio’s underpinnings. However, both the vehicles resemble each other subtly in terms of aesthetics and also share the cabin.

Mechanically, it is believed that the Captur in India will be powered by the tried-and-tested 110PS version of the 1.5-litre dCi diesel. The petrol will be the uprated 1.6-litre, which now puts out 120PS compared to the Duster's 104PS. The Russian and Brazilian versions also feature a powerful 2.0-litre petrol, which is unlikely to be offered in India. It will also come with an AWD (all-wheel drive) system, like the Duster. In terms of transmission options, since it will be positioned as a premium offering compared to the Duster, Renault might offer the six-speed EDC (efficient dual clutch) transmission with it, instead of the Duster’s six-speed Easy-R AMT. To put things into perspective, the European Duster has recently received the six-speed EDC with the 1.5-litre diesel.

Speaking of the prices, since it’s sharing a heavily localised platform with the Duster, it is expected that Renault will price it aggressively. The Captur is expected to be tagged in the price bracket of Rs 12-14.5 lakh. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on the Renault Captur.

