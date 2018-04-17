Renault Announces Summer Camp For Kwid, Duster, Lodgy, Captur

Renault owners can get their cars checked for free and avail discounts on spare parts and labour charges, among others, at the summer camp

Renault owners in India can get their vehicles checked for free at 269 service centers across India from 16th April 2018 till 22nd April 2018 under the summer service camp. The carmaker is also offering a free car top wash for those who get their cars checked.

Renault is offering up to 50 per cent discount on some accessories and 15 per cent discount on spare parts, labour charges and value added services like oils and consumables. If you are about to run out of warranty on your Renault car then opting for the Renault Secure package, which offers extended warranty and roadside assistance, is a smart idea since its available at a discount of 10 per cent during the the camp. While the company hasn’t communicated how much it will cost, there will be a discount on Renault Assured insurance options as well.

We think all Renault owners should consider getting their vehicles checked at this camp as a preventive maintenance measure. If there are any shortcomings in their cars they will be exposed in the initial stages and will be much feasible to fix. Related: Renault Kwid Now Comes With 4 years/1 lakh Km Standard Warranty

Car owners who don't get their cars usually serviced at company-regulated service stations should also consider heading to these summer camps to get their odometer readings fed into the manufacturer’s records. This will serve as proof when the car is being sold in the second-hand market. Recommended: Renault Kwid, Duster & Captur Available At Big Discounts This April

