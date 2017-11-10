Renault Announces Nationwide Winter Service Camps

The camp will be organised from November 13 to 19, 2017 across Renault service centres in the country

Staying ahead of the competition, Renault India has announced the first winter service camp of this season, which will be a week-long affair starting from November 13, 2017. Under the ‘Renault Winter Camp’, the French carmaker is offering attractive discounts on select parts and services, comprehensive car check-up and assured gifts among others.

According to Renault, the objective of this camp is to ensure optimal performance of cars, which is generally impacted by the dip in temperatures during the winter months. Existing Renault customers can visit any company service centre across the country to enjoy the benefits of this camp.

Besides the comprehensive car service, customers can also avail an exclusive plan on Renault Assured insurance renewal, 15 per cent discount on select parts and accessories, and a similar discount on other Value Added Services. Furthermore, a flat 10 per cent discount is offered on labour charges, extended warranty enrolments and Road Side Assistance (RSA) services. A free car wash and a special price on select tyre brands will also be on offer. Additionally, the dealerships will be organising customer engagement activities as well.

In recent times, Renault India has been quite aggressive in its after-sales service strategy. Some of its key initiatives include Renault Finance – for fast processing and simpler processes for auto loans; Renault Assured – for cashless accident repairs across all company dealerships; and Renault Secure – for providing RSA, extended warranties and holding mobile workshops in remote locations under the ‘Workshop on Wheels’ (WoW) scheme. It also introduced My Renault APP, which covers all Renault models in the country and works with Android and iOS platforms.

Currently, it has 300 dealership outlets in the country and it plans to ramp up the number to 320 by the end of this year.

Read More on : Renault Captur diesel