Range Rover Velar Prices Announced, Starts From Rs 78.83 Lakh

The Velar is available with both petrol and diesel engines in four variants

British manufacturer Land Rover announced the prices of the Range Rover Velar in December 2017. The carmaker has now officially announced that the deliveries of the Velar start from January 20, 2018. The prices for the Velar start from Rs 78.83 lakh and go up to Rs 1.24 crore (ex-showroom India). The new SUV sits between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport. Land Rover first showcased the 2018 Range Rover Velar in March 2017.

The new Velar is on offer with three engine options in India while it is available with eight different engines to choose from globally. The engines for India are: a 2.0-litre, 250PS petrol engine, a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, 179PS diesel engine and a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine that produces 300PS of power. All the three engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission which sends power to all four wheels.

The Velar is based on the same iQ platform which underpins the Jaguar F-Pace. It is offered in four variants - Velar, Velar S, Velar SE and Velar HSE. All these variants can be had with any of the three engines on offer.

Talking about the features, the Velar comes with a lot them. Naming a few, it gets a dual 10-inch touchscreen setup for infotainment and navigation and other useful purposes. The instrument cluster is also a 12.3-inch display unit which allows the driver to control media while keeping an eye on useful info. If you like to remain in the rear seats, the rear-seat entertainment package comes with two 8-inch screens.



Land Rovers are known to be able offroaders, and this one is no different. The Velar is equipped with features like electronic air suspension, Terrain Response System, Dynamic Stability Control, active rear locking differential and a Roll Stability Control System. It also gets active dynamics, which according to the manufacturer, monitors body and steering movements up to 500 times per second to provide a comfortable ride.

With a price tag starting from around Rs 80 lakh onwards, the Velar is in competition with premium SUVs like the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and the Volvo XC90.

