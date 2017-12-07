Range Rover Velar Prices Announced, Starts From Rs 78.83 Lakh

Deliveries of the new Range Rover will begin by the end of next month

British manufacturer Land Rover has finally announced the prices of the Range Rover Velar. Priced at Rs 78.83 lakh (ex-showroom India), the new SUV sits between the Evoque and the Sport. This announcement comes about eight months after the manufacturer listed the Velar on its Indian website. Land Rover first showcased the 2018 Range Rover Velar in March 2017.

The new Velar will be offered with three engine options only; however, globally, it is available with eight different engines to choose from. In India, the Velar gets a 2.0-litre 250PS petrol engine while the diesel duties are done by two different engines - a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, 179PS engine and a 3.0-litre V6 which produces 300PS of power. All the engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission which sends power to all four wheels.

The Velar is based on the same iQ platform which underpins the Jaguar F-Pace. It is currently being offered in four variants - Velar, Velar S, Velar SE and Velar HSE. All these variants can be had with any of the three engines on offer.

Talking about the features, the new Velar comes with a lot them. Naming a few, it gets a dual 10-inch touchscreen setup for infotainment and navigation and other useful purposes. The instrument cluster is also a 12.3-inch display unit which allows the driver to control media while keeping an eye on useful info. If you like to remain in the rear seats, the rear-seat entertainment package comes with two 8-inch screens.



Land Rovers are known to be able offroaders, and this one is no different. Adding to its off-roading abilities, it is equipped with features like electronic air suspension, Terrain Response System, Dynamic Stability Control, active rear locking differential and a Roll Stability Control System. It also gets active dynamics, which according to the manufacturer monitors body and steering movements up to 500 times per second to provide a comfortable ride.

With the price tag of about Rs 80 lakh, the Velar is in competition with premium SUVs like the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and the Volvo XC90.

