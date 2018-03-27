Range Rover Evoque Convertible Launched In India

The Evoque Convertible is available only in the top-spec HSE Dynamic variant

Land Rover has launched India’s first convertible SUV, the Range Rover Evoque Convertible. It is available only in the top-spec HSE Dynamic variant and is priced at Rs 69.53 (ex-showroom pan-India), Rs 9.54 lakh more than the standard Evoque HSE Dynamic (Rs 59.99 lakh).

The Evoque Convertible shares its underpinnings with the standard Evoque and sports a two-door setup like the Evoque coupe, which is not on sale in India. Its design is also similar to the standard Evoque, except for that foldable fabric roof. Land Rover claims that it is the largest and the widest roof ever to be fitted on any production-spec car. The soft roof takes about 18 seconds to fold, while it can be retracted back on in 21 seconds at speeds of up to 48kmph.

The Evoque convertible measures 4,370mm x 1,900mm x 1,609mm (LxWxH). It is about 10mm longer than the standard Evoque, however, the width and height have been trimmed by 220mm and 26mm respectively. The water wading capacity remains unchanged, though, at 500mm. Due to the foldable roof, the Evoque Convertible's boot space has also gone down and stands at 251 litres, 73 litres lesser than the standard Evoque.

Being a top-spec variant, the Evoque Convertible is equipped with all bells and whistles such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and 16-speaker 825W Meridian surround sound system, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers and 12-way electrically adjustable front seats. It also gets Terrain Response system, ABS, EBD, traction control, roll stability control, trailer stability assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system that makes it safe and a better off-roader.

Powering the convertible SUV is a 2.0-litre Si4 petrol engine that makes 241PS of maximum power and 340Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. Land Rover claims that the convertible SUV can go from 0-100kmph in 8.1 seconds before maxing out at 217kmph. The same engine was available on the Evoque previously, but Land Rover seems to have discontinued it as the Evoque petrol doesn’t feature on the luxury carmaker’s official January 2018 price list.

