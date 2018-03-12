Range Rover Evoque Convertible India Launch On March 27

The Evoque convertible will be offered only in the top-spec HSE Dynamic variant

Land Rover is gearing up to launch the convertible version of the Range Rover Evoque in India. With this, the Tata-owned, British manufacturer will become the first carmaker to launch a convertible SUV in the country. As the name suggests, the convertible SUV will share its underpinnings with the Evoque and will sport a two-door setup like the Evoque Coupe, which is not on sale in India. Land Rover had debuted the Evoque convertible back in 2015 followed by its international launch in 2016.

Dimensionally, the Evoque convertible stands at 4,370mm x 1,900mm x 1,609mm (LxWxH). It is about 10mm longer than its hardtop sibling, however, the width and height have been reduced by 220mm and 26mm respectively. The water wading capacity remains unchanged at 500mm.

Talking about the design, the convertible looks similar to the standard Evoque, except the foldable fabric roof. The roof takes about 18 seconds to be folded away, while it takes a few more, 21 seconds to be precise, to come back on. This operation can be carried out at speeds of up to 48kmph. Land Rover says it is the largest and widest foldable roof to be fitted on any car. The foldable roof has eaten into the SUV’s boot space that has gone down by 324 litres as compared to the standard Evoque’s and now stands at 251 litres.

Do you feel you have seen something like the Evoque convertible at the Auto Expo 2018? If yes, you are not the only one. The Mahindra Stinger concept showcased at the Expo felt inspired from the luxury convertible SUV - especially its exteriors, which had a dual tone orange-black finish.

The Evoque Convertible will be offered in the top-spec HSE dynamic variant only. That means it will be equipped with features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control and 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, among others. For safety and off-road adventures, it is equipped with Terrain Response system, ABS, EBD, traction control, roll stability control, trailer stability assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Under the hood of the Evoque convertible sits a 2.0-litre Si4 petrol engine that makes 240PS of maximum power and 340Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. Land Rover claims that the convertible SUV can go from 0-100kmph in 8.1 seconds before maxing out at 217kmph. The same engine was available on the Evoque previously, but Land Rover seems to have discontinued it as the Evoque petrol doesn’t feature on the luxury carmaker’s official January 2018 price list. The 2.0-litre petrol engine, in the same state of tune, accelerated the Evoque from 0-100kmph in 7.6s, about 0.5 seconds faster than the convertible. The standard Evoque, on the other hand, is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, that makes 180PS/430Nm.

For prices, we will have to wait till March 27. That said, it is likely to command a premium over the hardtop Evoque as it is expected to be a CBU import unlike the standard SUV, which is being assembled in India. The Evoque’s prices start from Rs 50.45 lakh for the base SE variant and go up to Rs 59.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India) for the top-spec HSE Dynamic variant. Since the convertible will be launched in HSE Dynamic variant only, the price will certainly be over Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

