A sub-Rs 30 lakh car makes it to the top 5 in this list

With the year end just around the corner, we thought it would be the best time to take a trip down memory lane and have a look at the cars we got our hands on this year. So, here are the top five quickest (0-100kmph) cars that we tested in 2017. Let's start from the bottom of the list.

Audi A4 35TDI: Among the most affordable Audis on offer, the A4 has managed to secure a place on our list. Audi launched the A4 diesel earlier this year after launching the updated A4 petrol last year. When tested, the A4 35TDI did 0-100kmph in 7.96 seconds, which was is about a second quicker than its petrol counterpart’s time of 8.94 seconds. The A4 35TDI is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine which produces 190PS of power and 400Nm of torque, while the petrol A4 is powered by a 1.4-litre TFSI engine generating 150PS of power and 250Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to a 7-speed S Tronic dual-clutch transmission.

Mercedes-Benz E350d: The most powerful version of Mercedes-Benz’ executive sedan, the E 350 d has also found a place in the top five. Mercedes-Benz launched the new E-Class with long wheelbase in India for the first time ever in 2017. Clocking 0-100kmph in 7.08 seconds, the E 350 d is about a second quicker than the E 220 d, which was able to do the sprint in 8.02 seconds in our tests. Powering the E 350 d is a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine which produces 258PS of power and 620Nm of torque. The E 350 d has competition in the BMW 530d M Sport which gets a 3.0-litre engine generating 265PS of power and 620Nm of torque. We’re yet to test the 530d M Sport.



Skoda Octavia RS: At a price of Rs 25.12 lakh (ex-showroom, India), it is the only car from the sub-Rs 30 lakh price bracket to enter the list. Skoda launched the mental version of the Octavia in August this year and we were all dying to test the car until we got our hands on this beast earlier this month. Sprinting from 0-100 in 6.7 seconds, it is the third fastest car in our tests. What makes the RS fast is its 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine which generates 230PS of power and 320Nm of torque paired with a 6-speed DSG gearbox. The RS is about 1.56 seconds faster than the standard Octavia 1.8 TSI petrol, which put out a time of 8.26 seconds in our tests.



BMW 740li: BMW launched the 740Li last year. The flagship sedan from the German manufacturer came second in our tests. With a 0-100kmph time of 6.11 seconds, it turned out to be at par with the Mercedes-Benz S 400, which has a 0-100kmph time of 6.10 seconds (manufacturer claimed). The 740Li is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline 6-cylinder petrol engine which produces 362PS of power and 450Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission which sends power to all four wheels. The S 400 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine which produces 333PS of power and 480Nm of torque. At a price of Rs 2.38 crore (ex-showroom,India), the 740Li is among the costliest luxury sedans in the country.



Ford Mustang GT: Yes, the American icon is the fastest car that we have tested this year. The Mustang GT did the 0-100kmph sprint in just 5.2 seconds. What makes the Mustang fast is that 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine which generates 401PS of power and 515Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Priced at Rs 71.62 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Mustang GT is clearly the truest muscle car that you can have in this country.



Top 20 quickest cars we tested in 2017









Cars





0-100kmph Time









Ford Mustang GT





5.2 seconds









BMW 740Li





6.11 seconds









Skoda Octavia RS





6.70 seconds









Mercedes-Benz E350 d





7.08 seconds









Audi A4 35TDI





7.96 seconds









BMW 520d Luxury Line





8.01 seconds









Mercedes-Benz E220 d





8.02 seconds









Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI AT





8.26 seconds









Audi Q3 35TDI





8.67 seconds









Audi A3 TFSI





8.68 seconds









Hyundai Tucson 2.0 CRDi AT





8.93 seconds









Audi A4 TFSI





8.94 seconds









Honda City i-VTEC





9.64 seconds









Ford Figo 1.5 TiVCT AT





9.96 seconds









Audi A3 TFSI Cabriolet





9.96 seconds









Jeep Compass Diesel





10.03 seconds









Jaguar F-Pace 20d





10.32 seconds









Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS





10.52 seconds









Ford Figo S 1.5 TDI





10.60 seconds









Volkswagen GT TSI





10.61 seconds