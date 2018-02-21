Porsche Cayenne Diesel To Be Discontinued In India

The luxury automaker has decided to stop the production of diesel-powered cars across the world. Here’s why

Porsche has announced that it won’t make diesel-powered cars from now on. The decision is said to be taken owing to the changing demands of customers who are opting for hybrid and petrol powertrains instead of diesel. The Stuttgart-based carmaker has said that this move will also help it in adhering to the stricter upcoming emission norms.

In line with the decision, Porsche has already stopped the production of its last diesel-powered cars that were on sale in the international market - the Macan S diesel and the Panamera 4S diesel. This step from Porsche has not come as a surprise. Last year, there were reports claiming Porsche was mulling over the future of diesel engines as it had received a lot of criticism because of these not complying with emission norms. By discontinuing diesel engines, the manufacturer wants to put the matter to rest for good.

In a statement, Porsche reportedly said that diesel-powered models contributed to only 15 per cent of its global sales, while hybrid and petrol models contributed 50 per cent and 35 per cent respectively. These sales figures further gave the manufacturer a fair reason to call quits on its diesel-powered models and instead focus on electric and hybrid versions.

What's next? Going forward, Porsche is likely to add more electric and hybrid vehicles to its lineup. First among them could be its first all-electric vehicle, which is expected to launch by 2019. Speaking of which, the carmaker has already confirmed that the EV will be a derivative of the 2015 Mission E concept.

As far as the Indian market is concerned, Porsche already sells the Panamera 4 E Hybrid here and by 2019, it might launch the 2019 Cayenne hybrid in the country as well. The possibility of Porsche launching an EV in India, however, is slim, considering the inadequate charging infrastructure.

