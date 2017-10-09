Porsche 911 GT3 Launched At Rs 2.31 Crore

This track-focused Porsche is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre, flat-six engine

Porsche India today expanded its 911 range with the launch of the 911 GT3 at a price of Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom, pan India). Out of the entire 911 range which is on sale in India, the GT3 is the most track-focused of the lot. It is fine-tuned at Porsche’s Motorsport facility in Flacht, Germany.

Powering the 911 GT3 is a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre, flat-six engine that is tuned to produce 500PS of power and 460Nm of torque. This engine can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed PDK automatic. Opting for the two-pedal setup will enable you to hit 100kmph from a standstill in 3.4 seconds, 160kmph in 7.3 seconds, and reach a top speed of 318kmph. However, if you go for the manual variant, the same figures stand at 3.9 seconds, 7.6 seconds and 320kmph. No matter which transmission you choose, power is sent to the rear wheels only.

Apart from the powerful engine, the Porsche 911 GT3 also features rear-axle steering and a racing chassis with dynamic engine mounts. The body shell is carved in a composite made from aluminium and steel, with the front and rear ends in lightweight polyurethane. The rear lid, wing uprights and rear wing are made of carbon, with connecting rods made of titanium. Some of the weight shedding is also visible to the naked eye, like the absence of rear seats and a dedicated luggage compartment. However, the rear spoiler on the GT3 is more pronounced, to gather more traction.

So, there you have it. If you’ve been waiting for a car that complements your racing DNA, the Porsche 911 GT3 is here to dazzle you.

Read More on : 911 Automatic