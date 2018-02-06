Piaggio Vespa Electric Makes India Debut At Auto Expo 2018







Piaggio showcased the Vespa Elettrica at the Auto Expo 2018 today. The concept, which was first unveiled at the 2017 EICMA, looks like a conventional retro-modern scooter at first glance. However, it packs an all-electric powertrain underneath that promises to offer a range of 100km on a single charge. If that isn’t enough, the bike maker even has a hybrid version called the Elettrica X that packs a 4-stroke petrol engine that acts as a generator to charge the batteries. This helps increase the range to upto 200km!







Powering the Vespa Elettrica is an electric motor capable of producing a continuous power output of 2.7PS of power while the peak power output is rated at 5.4PS. This motor makes the scooter city friendly and provides an ample amount of torque with a slight twist of the throttle. The motor is powered by a lightweight lithium-ion batteries that takes just 4 hours to charge.







The Vespa Elettrica also offers a tech-loaded user interface. It gets a 4.3-inch TFT colour display between the handlebars that shows information like speed, range and charge level while also letting users connect their smartphones to the scooter to view messages and incoming calls. It also lets you relay diagnostic information about the scooter while also letting you locate it on a map. Additionally, the two wheeler manufacturer offers plenty of customisation options to reflect your personality.







The scooter is set to go on sale in European markets soon. However, given that our market has not opened up to electric scooters yet, don’t expect Vespa to introduce the Elettrica in India anytime soon. However, if you are hooked on to the idea of an electric two-wheeler, the 14th edition of the Auto Expo has a lot in store for you. Visitors can get a glimpse of the Emflux Model 1, a made-in-India electric superbike which has a claimed top speed of 200kmph and capable of completing the zero to 100kmph sprint in just 3 seconds. To take a closer look at the Vespa Elettrica and the Emflux Model 1, visit Hall No. 8 and 2, at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, respectively