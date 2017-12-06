Petrol AT Spec Comparo: Mahindra XUV500 Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Jeep Compass Vs Toyota Innova Crysta

Mahindra XUV500 is now available in petrol with an automatic transmission, but where does it stand against its rivals? Find out in this spec-sheet comparison

With an increasing number of buyers opting for petrol-powered derivatives, Mahindra has also launched a petrol powered XUV500 which is only available with a 6-speed automatic transmission in a single variant G. Mahindra could be a little late to the party when compared to its competition such as the Toyota Innova Crysta, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta. However, we’ll be able to see the results only when the sales reports turn up. So, let’s see how the Mahindra XUV500 fares against the rivals in this specification-based competition.









MODELS





Mahindra XUV500





Hyundai Creta





Jeep Compass





Toyota Innova Crysta









Engine





2.2-litre mHawk





1.6-litre VTVT





1.4-litre Multi-Air





2.7-Litre Dual VVT-i









Displacement(cc)





2179





1591





1368





2694









Power(PS)





142





122





163





166









Torque(Nm)





320





151





250





245









Transmission





6-speed AT





6-speed AT





7-speed AT





6-speed sequential shift









Mileage(ARAI)





NA





13 kmpl





17.1kmpl





10.75kmpl









The spec sheet reveals that the XUV500 comes second last in terms of power figures. It is topped by the bigger capacity engine of the Innova and the potent Multi-Air petrol of the Jeep Compass. But when it comes to the torque on tap, it’s almost identical to its diesel engine and beats its rivals comprehensively. While the official mileage figures are yet to be released, we expect the petrol-powered XUV500 to be less frugal than the Jeep Compass. Also Read: Mahindra XUV500 Petrol Launched At Rs 15.49 Lakh









Models (Variants)





Mahindra XUV500 (G AT)





Hyundai Creta (SX+)





Jeep Compass(Limited)





Toyota Innova Crysta(GX)









Pricing





15.49 lakh





12.99 lakh





18.96 lakh





14.93 lakh









To keep the competition fair, we have compared the variants which are priced the closest. The most affordable of the four vehicles here is the Hyundai Creta, which manages to find more buyers than its competitors. On the other hand, the XUV500 is aimed right at the Toyota Innova Crysta and beats it hands down. That’s because for a premium of Rs 56,000, the Mahindra gets several features which are missing in the Toyota including even simple ones such as a touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers and auto headlamps to name a few. The Jeep Compass is the most premium of the pack and commands a similar pricing as well. Related: Mahindra KUV100 Electric Spied Testing For The First Time

Hence, the Mahindra seems quite clever in terms of a spec comparison. But will it be as good in the real world as well? Stay tuned to Cardekho for a detailed road test of the Mahindra XUV500 Petrol AT. Worth Looking: 2018 Auto Expo: Mahindra Cars Expected Lineup

Disclaimer: All Prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

