Petrol AT Spec Comparo: Mahindra XUV500 Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Jeep Compass Vs Toyota Innova Crysta

Mahindra XUV500 is now available in petrol with an automatic transmission, but where does it stand against its rivals? Find out in this spec-sheet comparison
With an increasing number of buyers opting for petrol-powered derivatives, Mahindra has also launched a petrol powered XUV500 which is only available with a 6-speed automatic transmission in a single variant G. Mahindra could be a little late to the party when compared to its competition such as the Toyota Innova Crysta, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta. However, we’ll be able to see the results only when the sales reports turn up. So, let’s see how the Mahindra XUV500 fares against the rivals in this specification-based competition.
MODELS
Mahindra XUV500
Hyundai Creta
Jeep Compass
Toyota Innova Crysta
Engine
2.2-litre mHawk
1.6-litre VTVT
1.4-litre Multi-Air
2.7-Litre Dual VVT-i
Displacement(cc)
2179
1591
1368
2694
Power(PS)
142
122
163
166
Torque(Nm)
320
151
250
245
Transmission
6-speed AT
6-speed AT
7-speed AT
6-speed sequential shift
Mileage(ARAI)
NA
13 kmpl
17.1kmpl
10.75kmpl
The spec sheet reveals that the XUV500 comes second last in terms of power figures. It is topped by the bigger capacity engine of the Innova and the potent Multi-Air petrol of the Jeep Compass. But when it comes to the torque on tap, it’s almost identical to its diesel engine and beats its rivals comprehensively. While the official mileage figures are yet to be released, we expect the petrol-powered XUV500 to be less frugal than the Jeep Compass. Also Read: Mahindra XUV500 Petrol Launched At Rs 15.49 Lakh
Models (Variants)
Mahindra XUV500 (G AT)
Hyundai Creta (SX+)
Jeep Compass(Limited)
Toyota Innova Crysta(GX)
Pricing
15.49 lakh
12.99 lakh
18.96 lakh
14.93 lakh
To keep the competition fair, we have compared the variants which are priced the closest. The most affordable of the four vehicles here is the Hyundai Creta, which manages to find more buyers than its competitors. On the other hand, the XUV500 is aimed right at the Toyota Innova Crysta and beats it hands down. That’s because for a premium of Rs 56,000, the Mahindra gets several features which are missing in the Toyota including even simple ones such as a touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers and auto headlamps to name a few. The Jeep Compass is the most premium of the pack and commands a similar pricing as well. Related: Mahindra KUV100 Electric Spied Testing For The First Time
Hence, the Mahindra seems quite clever in terms of a spec comparison. But will it be as good in the real world as well? Stay tuned to Cardekho for a detailed road test of the Mahindra XUV500 Petrol AT. Worth Looking: 2018 Auto Expo: Mahindra Cars Expected Lineup
Disclaimer: All Prices are ex-showroom Delhi.
