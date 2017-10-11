Old Vs New Toyota Corolla Altis: Variant-Wise Price And Features Comparison

Are you better off with the new one or was the predecessor the only car you ever needed?

Whenever a mid-life update of a car hits the market, almost everyone is left with a brainteaser - apart from the looks, what are you paying the extra money for? It would be easy to compare the refreshed offering with its predecessor if they both had only one variant each, but that is seldom the case.

Toyota launched the refreshed Corolla Altis yesterday and it takes on the bewitching Hyundai Elantra and the rock-solid Skoda Octavia. The updated Corolla Altis is now on sale in six different variants (4 petrol and 2 diesel). Its predecessor, on the other hand, had nine variants (5 petrol and 4 diesel). Variants which have been shelved are the diesel-powered DJ, DJ+ and petrol-powered J+. Let’s look at what has changed and what all you get for your hard-earned money you spend on these. Here’s the price difference (ex-showroom Delhi) between the successor and its predecessor:







Variant

Fuel

Old Model

2017 Model

Price Difference









G (MT)

Petrol

Rs 15,31,516

Rs 15,43,700

Rs 12,184





G (CVT)

Petrol

Rs 16,61,516

Rs 17,04,200

Rs 42,684





GL (MT)

Petrol

Rs 17,27,516

Rs 17,80,100

Rs 52,584





VL (CVT)

Petrol

Rs 18,66,516

Rs 19,36,600

Rs 70,084





DG (MT)

Diesel

Rs 16,42,988

Rs 16,89,200

Rs 46,212





DGL (MT)

Diesel

Rs 17,57, 988

Rs 18,53,700

Rs 95,712







There are some generic differences between the old and 2017 model:



The fuel tank capacity for all petrol-powered variants has been increased from 50 to 55 litres.



The kerb weight for the petrol variants now ranges from 1,220kg to 1,310kg instead of 1,175kg to 1,275kg.



There are five airbags being offered as part of the standard kit in the petrol variants (except VL CVT) and two airbags (with driver knee bolster) in the diesel range. The old model had 2 airbags and driver knee bolster as standard across all trim levels.



While the new model gets a 12V power socket at the front and two USB ports at the rear, the old model had two 12V power sockets, one each for the front and rear.



LED daytime running lights are part of the standard kit on all variants. The same was missing in the old model’s recipe.



Let’s now dive into variant-wise differences.

Variants: G MT & G CVT



The old model got 7-spoke alloy wheels, while, on the other hand, the new model gets a set of 10-spoke alloy wheels.



Reverse camera with display is now part of all the petrol-powered variants but was missing in the G MT and G CVT variants of the old model.



The G CVT variant now gets a sports drive mode, unlike the old model.



Variants: GL MT & VL CVT



The VL CVT variant of the updated Corolla Altis gets seven airbags instead of two in the old model.



Both the variants in the 2017 model feature bi-beam LED headlamps, which wasn’t part of the standard kit earlier.



While the old model’s outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) could be electronically adjusted or retracted, the new model’s ORVMs get auto fold and reverse link features embedded as well.



The driver seat in the new model gets a 10-way power adjuster (including lumbar support) instead of an 8-way in the previous model.



The VL CVT variant gets a sports drive mode, which was missing in the old model.



Minus Ion Generator, which is used to ionise air molecules, is now offered in both the variants. This wasn’t offered on any trim in the old model.



Variants: DG MT & DGL MT



The old model got 7-spoke alloy wheels, whereas the new model gets a set of 10-spoke alloy wheels.



While the DGL MT variant of the old model was equipped with electronically adjustable and retractable ORVMs, the new one gets auto fold and reverse link features as well. Similarly, the OVRMs in DG MT variant in the updated sedan are electronically retractable, which was missing in the old trim.



Minus Ion Generator is now offered in the DGL MT variant. This was absent on the previous model.



So there you have it. Based on what’s on offer, the extra money you pay is somewhat justified. Think of this revamped model in this way: while Toyota has done justice to its overall looks, which I personally believe is a notch or two above the previous one, the Japanese carmaker has also made the sedan a lot more safe for passengers. As far as engine specs are concerned, they are exactly the same as its predecessor. I think I’d pay the hiked amount for that extra peace of mind it delivers. What do you think?

