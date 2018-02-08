Okinawa OKI 100 Prototype Motorcycle Showcased At Auto Expo 2018



After launching its second e-scooter, the Praise, in December last year, Okinawa has now showcased a prototype of its e-motorcycle, the OKI 100, at the Auto Expo 2018. It has also updated its first e-scooter, the Ridge, with a swappable Li-ion battery pack. While the OKI 100 will be launched towards the end of the year, the updated Ridge should be at dealerships by March.







Let’s talk about the OKI 100 prototype first. Inspired unabashedly by the Ducati Monster, the prototype gets similarly styled seat, headlight, sculpted bodywork and even the trellis frame design. That said, the bike makes its case as a naked streetfighter at least in terms of looks.







Powering the OKI 100 is a 72V 63Ah lithium-ion battery which the company claims can help the e-motorcycle clock a top speed of 100kmph. The battery can run for 150km after being charged for just two hours. Okinawa claims the OKI 100’s belt-driven motor has a power output of 3.3PS.







Besides showcasing the e-motorcycle prototype, the company also had its updated e-scooter, the Ridge, on display. The update comes in the form of a new, swappable Li-ion battery pack which helps the e-scooter clock a top speed of 55kmph. Expect the Ridge’s range and performance to improve and prices to increase. We would place our bets on something in the whereabouts of Rs 55,000 (ex-showroom). It continues to sport a digital instrument cluster, remote alarm system and gets multiple riding modes.



