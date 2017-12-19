Okinawa Launches Praise Electric Scooter At Rs 59,889 (Delhi)



The Praise claims to have a range of 200km and a top speed of 75kmph







Okinawa has launched its second model of the year in the form of an electric scooter dubbed the Praise. Bookings for the new offering had already commenced last month for a token amount of Rs 2000, and now it is being made available for Rs 59,899 (Delhi). One of the standout features of the Praise is its sporty looks. Somehow, electric scooters launched in India have always stuck to safe, conventional designs. In stark contrast, the Praise a gets large body-mounted headlamp with LED DRLs.







Fat 12-inch tubeless tyres give it a moto-scooter appearance while telescopic gas-charged suspension at the front and dual gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear handle suspension duties. It gets twin disc brakes at the front - a first for any scooter sold in India, and a rear disc. The front double disc is mounted to one side- a hub mounted one and a perimeter one, and uses a common calliper mount. In addition, you get features like stand-down indicator, anti-theft sensor and find-my-scooter. The digital speedometer has three modes: Economy, which limits speed to 35kmph; Sporty, which gives a top speed of 65kmph; and Turbo, which gives it a top speed of 75kmph.







The Okinawa Praise gets a 2500 watt BLDC motor while the charging system is a 72V/45Ah VRLA battery with a charging time of 6-8 hours. You can also opt for a 72V/45Ah Lithium-ion battery which claims to drop charge time to a mere one hour.



Thanks to its advanced technologies, the scooter claims to travel from 170 to 200 kilometres on a single charge. Top speed too is pretty commendable at 75kmph, making it one of the fastest electric scooters currently available in India. It will also climb a 22-degree gradient with ease.







Okinawa plans to invest 40 million dollars in the India electric scooter market over the next three years. The Okinawa Praise faces competition from other electric scooters like the Hero Electric Photon and the Hero Electric Nyx.