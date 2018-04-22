Now Ride In Mahindra eVerito Cabs In Hyderabad

Mahindra electric and Meru cabs to implement a pilot project of electric cabs starting from 22nd April, 2018

Following its earlier partnership with Ola for running EVs, Mahindra electric has now tied up with Meru cabs. While Ola was running the e20 Plus electric sedan, Meru cabs will be using the four-door electric sedan, the eVerito in Hyderabad. The experiment announced on the Earth Day is limited to Hyderabad for now but will be expanding to more cities later on.

The eVerito cabs would be available for booking through Meru mobile app, website, call centres and via Meru zone at Hyderabad airport. Earlier, we had reported how Ola electric cab drivers in Nagpur were unhappy running the e20 Plus due to long charging hours and lack of adequate infrastructure. So, it will be interesting to see how the service fares in Hyderabad.

Here’s what both the companies have to say about the initiative:

On the occasion of Earth Day, Mahindra Electric, part of the diversified USD 19 billion Mahindra Group and Meru, the pioneer of tech enabled cab services, today announced a collaboration for a pilot EV project in Hyderabad with the intention to replicate the same model in other cities soon. The pilot will see Meru deploy a fleet of eVeritos, the all-electric sedan by Mahindra.

Speaking on the collaboration Mahesh Babu, CEO Mahindra Electric said, “As pioneers of electric mobility, we at Mahindra Electric are happy to lead electric fleet adoption in India and are glad to partner with Meru for pilot deployment of eVeritos in Hyderabad. This is definitely going to make it easier for the city to adopt EV technology and will also be in line with our constant endeavor to make EVs more accessible to a larger urban population. We believe that innovative and unique partnership models like this pilot, will lead the way towards sustainable transportation in urban cities. We are now looking forward to working with Meru to have this project rolled out to more cities.” Also Read: Mahindra e2oPlus Now Available On Rent In Delhi

Speaking on the new initiative, Nilesh Sangoi, CEO, Meru said “Electric Vehicle ecosystem is growing at a rapid pace towards the inflection point where it would soon bridge the viability gap. EVs’ potential to bring down the air pollution levels and savings in country’s energy bills is unparalleled. Government is actively promoting adoption of EVs through National Electric Mobility Mission and other initiatives through various ministries. We are launching a pilot in Hyderabad with Mahindra eVerito sedan cars in association with AimGreen. Based on the learnings of this pilot, we will expand this initiative to induct more EVs in our network in other cities that we operate in. Over next 4 years, we intend to move major part of our fleet to EVs. We believe that this initiative will greatly benefit the society, consumers and also enhance the earnings of our driver partners.”

The Mahindra eVerito will be available for booking in Hyderabad through Meru’s mobile apps, website, call center (4422-4422), and will also be available at the Meru Zone at Hyderabad airport. The services will be available at the same fare as governed by the Telangana Government’s radio taxi fares for sedans.

Mahindra Electric has been pioneering the EV movement in India for close to a decade, while Meru has been running their entire fleet on green fuel for the past 11 years in cities where CNG is available. Both organisations have been taking conscious steps towards environmentally friendly practices and this association is in sync with these philosophies.

