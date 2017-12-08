November 2017 Sales Comparison: Superb Vs Camry Vs Accord Vs Passat

The Skoda Superb continued its lead in the segment last month as well, like always

The D2 segment has always seen cutthroat competition from the premium SUV segment and it is getting fiercer with each passing day. Post the implementation of GST, two hybrid sedans in this space, the Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord, are losing out because their prices now match that of entry-level luxury sedans. The Skoda Superb continues its strong run and is the bestselling model in the segment as always, while the recently launched Volkswagen Passat is picking up pace steadily.

November 2017 vs October 2017









Skoda Superb

Toyota Camry

Honda Accord

VW Passat





November 2017

101

13

0

33





October 2017

78

27

0

79





Difference

+23

-14

0

-46







When the sales of last month are compared with that of the October 2017, the most economical offering of the segment, the Superb again comes out on top. Multiple powertrains and variant options are also one of the reasons behind its popularity. The Toyota Camry has been on a downward trajectory since the implementation of GST and November was no different.

The most expensive offering, the Honda Accord, became even dearer post-GST and is hardly selling with nil sales in the last two months. Relaunched in October 2017, the Volkswagen Passat is picking up pace and Volkswagen has already announced that deliveries will only begin in full swing from January 2018.

November 2017 vs November 2016









Skoda Superb

Toyota Camry

Honda Accord

VW Passat





November 2017

101

13

0

33





November 2016

33

54

2

N.A.





Difference

+68

-41

-2









The Volkswagen Passat has been the new addition in the segment in November 2017 as it was its first full month of sales. The Skoda Superb showed significant growth last month compared to same period last year. The extent of the impact of GST on the Camry can be clearly seen here when we compare its November 2017 sales to that in 2016. And the pricier Honda Accord never really picked up in the country.

