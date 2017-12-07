November 2017 Sales Comparison: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Xylo Vs Renault Lodgy

Overall, the MPV segment has largely seen a decline. But which of these three models sells the most?

The MPV segment has taken a hit recently as more and more buyers opt for either a compact SUV or a full-sized SUV. Despite being a sensible option for Indian families, MPVs haven’t managed to fight off the rising popularity of the SUVs. We pit the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Xylo and the Renault Lodgy in terms of outright sales figures to find out who comes out on top. The MPV segment is scarce and scattered and this is the reason we couldn’t include the sales figures of the Toyota Innova Crysta and Datsun GO+, which have a huge price difference with the other three featured here.













Models





Maruti Suzuki Ertiga





Mahindra Xylo





Renault Lodgy









October, 2017





4769





550





250









November, 2017





4682





356





157









Difference (%)





-2





-35





-37









Don’t the numbers speak for themselves? Being a Maruti, the Ertiga clocked healthy sales numbers despite a minor decline of two per cent. However, the biggest losers have turned out to be the Renault Lodgy, with 37 per cent decline in sales, followed by the Xylo, sales figures of which dropped by 35 per cent. Now let’s come to the year-on-year growth/decline among the three MPVs. Related: Renault Rolls Out Year-End Offers On The Kwid













Models





Maruti Suzuki Ertiga





Mahindra Xylo





Renault Lodgy









November, 2016





5413





360





310









November, 2017





4682





356





157









Difference (%)





-14





-1





-49









The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has definitely seen much better days as its sales dropped by 14 per cent this year. That, however, won’t be the case for long as a feature loaded and more upmarket replacement is headed our way next year. If we talk about the Xylo, there is not much of a difference in its performance over the last two years. The Renault Lodgy, on the other hand, has lost almost half its clientele when compared to the previous year. Also Read: Petrol AT Spec Comparo: Mahindra XUV500 Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Jeep Compass Vs Toyota Innova Crysta

Several competitors in the 7-seater MPV segment have departed including the Honda Mobilio and the Chevrolet Enjoy. Those that continue to exist are witnessing dropping sales. However, the Toyota Innova Crysta has emerged as a white sheep with its sales increasing continuously despite being priced at a premium.

