November 2017 Sales Comparison - Hyundai Elantra vs Skoda Octavia vs Toyota Corolla Altis

As hard as it is to believe, the Hyundai Elantra lurches behind its competitors here

The executive sedan segment is a very hard nut to crack in a market like India. Buyers in this segment have increasingly started preferring SUVs or going for C-segment sedans instead, as they offer similar amount of space and equipment at a bargain. This scenario has also resulted in a significant reduction of choices in the segment. So how did the last three of this segment perform in the sales department? Let's find out.









Models





Hyundai Elantra





Toyota Corolla Altis





Skoda Octavia









October, 2017





184





325





253









November, 2017





144





340





263









Difference





-40





15





10









Sales of the Hyundai Elantra were nowhere close to its stablemates in October. In fact, the numbers dropped further in November. This could possibly be due to cannibalization from the newly launched Verna which has several first-in-class features and also bears a lot of resemblance to the Elantra. As for the Toyota Corolla Altis, it comes out on top of the class with sales numbers further increasing by 15 units. The Skoda Octavia recently received the RS variant which we can’t stop drooling over, but the latter couldn’t make any significant contribution to its sales due to its expensive upkeep. Overall, the numbers have been satisfactory for the Czech car considering the Corolla’s sales. Related: Toyota Corolla Altis Vs Hyundai Elantra Vs Skoda Octavia – Specs Compared









Models





Hyundai Elantra





Toyota Corolla Altis





Skoda Octavia









November, 2016





264





140





145









November, 2017





144





340





263









Difference





-120





200





118









Sales figures for both the Corolla and the Octavia increased generously, whereas the Elantra witnessed a massive drop over the previous year. The Corolla leaves the Octavia far behind in terms of sales with a massive difference of 82 units. The Corolla is the highest selling car in the whole wide world and it seems to continue on the same trajectory in India as well, all thanks to the reliability that the Japanese brand offers. The Octavia also continues to clock steadily increasing numbers. Related: Toyota Announces Exciting Year-End Offers

