November 2017 Sales Comparison - EcoSport vs Brezza vs Nexon vs WR-V

The Vitara Brezza continues to be the segment leader, while the newly launched EcoSport and the Nexon are far behind at second and third positions respectively

Sub-4 metre SUVs have seen immense growth in the last few years. Models like the Maruti Vitara Brezza and the Honda WR-V have been among the best selling vehicles for their respective manufacturers. Earlier this year, the Brezza clocked 1 lakh sales within a year of its launch in 2016, while in July, the WR-V surpassed the City to become Honda’s best selling product. Last month, Tata Motors also announced that it had rolled out 10,000 units of the Nexon only four months after its production began.

Recently, Ford also launched the updated EcoSport in India. And since its launch, Ford’s compact SUV has managed to regain lost ground thanks to fresh looks and powerful engines.

October 2017 vs November 2017 (MoM)









Model





Ford EcoSport





Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza





Tata Nexon





Honda WR-V









October 2017





400





11,684





3,099





3,443









November 2017





5,474





14,458





4,163





3,521









Difference





+5,074





+2,774





+1,064





+78









As we can see in the table above, the Vitara Brezza, being a Maruti Suzuki, tops the chart by a huge margin. In fact, in the month of November, the Brezza outsold the other three SUVs combined. The EcoSport is the top gainer among all with a growth of about 1269 per cent. This huge jump in numbers is courtesy the launch of the EcoSport facelift in early November. It has managed to garner a lot of buyers due to sporty looks and powerful engines. The Tata Nexon comes at a close third, gaining about 25 per cent, followed by the Honda WR-V whose sales continued to hover around 3,500 units per month.

November 2016 vs November 2017 (YoY)









Model





Ford EcoSport





Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza





Tata Nexon





Honda WR-V









November 2016





4,092





9,719





NA





NA









November 2017





5,474





14,458





4,163





3,521









Difference





+1,382





+4,739





-





-









Coming to YoY comparison, only the EcoSport and the Vitara Brezza remain in the fight as compact SUVs from Honda and Tata went on sale earlier this year only. Like the MoM sales comparison, the Brezza remains the leader, clocking a growth of 49 per cent over the last year. The EcoSport, on the other hand, registered a growth of 34 per cent.

