November 2017 Sales Comparison - Compact Sedans

The new Dzire leads by a healthy margin but what are others up t?

The entire compact sedan segment remained pretty much stagnant compared to October 2017, but the sales grew 15.5 per cent compared to the same month a year back. Maruti Suzuki continued to control the lion's share in this segment too and is steadily eating into others' pies. Sales for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire grew 30 per cent YoY and 9.1 per cent MoM.

The new Dzire is a significant improvement over its predecessor and addresses all of the shortcomings of the outgoing model. It is offered in six colours, with two engines, two transmissions and four variants to choose from, giving buyers a lot of variety. But accurately estimating demand and managing the production of its 84 unique combinations can be a nightmare. Having said that, so far, Maruti Suzuki is handling it without a hiccup.

Since the entire segment doesn't grow overnight, when someone gains, someone has to lose. The Hyundai Xcent suffered a big loss along with the Ford Aspire and the Tata Zest. All three of these cars witnessed considerably lower demand compared to October 2017 and November 2016 dispatches.

The Tata Tigor showed an improvement of almost 32 per cent MoM and came close to becoming the second best selling compact sedan of the month. For now, it'll have to settle for the third spot though. Combined, Tata has the second spot as the Zest still continues to post four-digit numbers. However, it won't be around for much longer to keep Tata locked in the second place.

As if an already attractive price tag wasn't tempting enough, Volkswagen is now offering heavy year-end discounts on the Ameo. They're helping the Ameo record decent numbers given that it had a slow start. It looks like the Ford Aspire is also losing grip in this segment as it’s very close the three-digit mark. A facelift with the new 1.2-litre Dragon petrol engine could help it revive the numbers.

