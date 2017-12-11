Nov 2017 Sales Comparison - Maruti Suzuki Alto Vs Renault Kwid Vs Datsun redi-GO Vs Hyundai Eon

The B-segment continues its strong run except for one minor hiccup. Read on to know more

The hatchback segment holds the maximum share in the Indian automotive space as it is a favourite among first-time car buyers. As always, Maruti Suzuki leads the segment with the Alto while its rivals like the Renault Kwid, Datsun redi-GO and the Hyundai Eon witness a drop in sales figures for the month of November 2017. Let’s take a look at their sales figures.

November 2017 vs October 2017











Maruti Suzuki Alto





Renault Kwid





Datsun redi-GO





Hyundai Eon









November 2017





24,166





5,726





2,199





5,137









October 2017





19,447





8,136





2,544





6,350









Difference





+4,719





-2,410





-345





-1,213









Although the Maruti Suzuki Dzire dethroned the Alto siblings from the number one spot in August, it seems they are back on top after three long months. Low running costs, fuel efficient engines and the Maruti Suzuki badge has helped the small car become the country’s best-selling car of all time. Surprisingly, sales of the Kwid saw a sharp decline of 2,400 units, while the Eon and the redi-GO sales too slipped by 19 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

November 2016 vs November 2017











Maruti Suzuki Alto





Renault Kwid





Datsun redi-GO





Hyundai Eon









November 2017





24,166





5,726





2,199





5,137









November 2016





23,320





7,847





2,043





5,658









Difference





846





2,121





156





521









When compared to the sales in the corresponding month last year, the sales of the Alto, redi-GO and the Eon seem to be stagnant. The Kwid saw a considerable drop in November 2017. In the past one year, Renault launched the Kwid with an automated manual transmission (AMT) and a jazzier version of the hatch – the Kwid Climber. Meanwhile, the redi-GO got a more powerful 1.0-litre engine and it will be getting an AMT next year. The Alto and the Eon only received special editions during this period.

Recommended: Nov 2017 Sales Comparison - City vs Ciaz vs Verna vs Vento vs Rapid

Read More on : Renault KWID AMT