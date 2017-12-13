Nov 2017 Sales Comparison - Maruti Celerio vs Tata Tiago vs Maruti WagonR vs Honda Brio

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR continues its dominance in the segment while the Celerio and the Tiago fight for the second spot

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR made history when it reached the landmark figure of 20 lakh sales in September this year. The numbers speak for its practicality and popularity among Indian buyers. At the start of the year, a new range-topping VXi variant was added to the WagonR’s lineup. On the other hand, Tata pushed things further with the Tiago by launching an AMT version of the hatch. While Maruti Suzuki kept competitors busy by updating its Celerio, Honda preferred to keep mum with its Brio.

November 2017 vs October 2017











Maruti WagonR





Tata Tiago





Maruti Celerio





Honda Brio









November 2017





14,038





7,416





8,437





154









October 2017





13,043





6,990





12,209





640









Difference





+995





+426





-3,772





-486









After registering impressive sales figures of over 12,000 units in October 2017, the Maruti Celerio saw a sharp decline last month. While the WagonR continued to hold its iron fist grip in the segment, the Tiago looks to settle at 6000-7000 units a month. With an update due from the last few years, the Honda Brio looks to have given up and is nearing its end-life.

November 2017 vs November 2016











Maruti WagonR





Tata Tiago





Maruti Celerio





Honda Brio









November 2017





14,038





7,416





8,437





154









November 2016





15,566





6,008





9,543





202









Difference





-1,528





+1,408





-1,106





-48









Compared to last year’s figures for November, the WagonR registered a loss of more than 1500 units, while its cousin Celerio’s sales too dipped by 1106 units. The only gainer in the year-on-year growth chart here is the Tata Tiago, adding 1408 units last month. The Brio continues its poor run here as well.

