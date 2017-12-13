Nov 2017 Sales Comparison - Ignis vs Figo vs Grand i10 vs Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 continue to take charge of the segment with similar sales figures

The Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 are two of the most popular cars on sale in the country. While the Swift begs for an update, the Grand i10 was refreshed in June this year. The Ignis, which was launched this year, has turned out to be a decent seller for the largest carmaker in the country, while the sales of the Ford Figo suggest that it needs a thorough update if it wants to keep up with the others. The good news is that the Ford Figo facelift was spied testing recently and we expect Maruti Suzuki to showcase the next-gen Swift at the 2018 Auto Expo in February. Now, let’s compare the sales figures of these hatchbacks.

November 2017 Vs October 2017











Maruti Ignis





Ford Figo





Hyundai Grand i10





Maruti Swift









November 2017





3,412





599





13,249





13,337









October 2017





3,072





1,112





14,417





12,057









Difference





+340





-513





-1168





+1280









From the figures, it is evident that the Maruti Suzuki Swift is just a fraction ahead of the Hyundai Grand i10. It’s also the only car here to register a month-on-month growth. Despite its strong sales figures for November, the Grand i10 has failed to match its impressive October figures. The Ignis, on the other hand, seems to be a consistent performer unlike the Ford Figo, which registered a negative growth of over 50 per cent!

November 2017 Vs November 2016











Maruti Ignis





Ford Figo





Hyundai Grand i10





Maruti Swift









November 2017





3,412





599





13,249





13,337









November 2016





NA





363





11,059





14,594









Difference





-





+236





+2190





-1257









If we compare the year-on-year sales figures, it seems like the battle for the top spot has been reversed this time around. The Grand i10 registered a comfortable gain of 2000+ units while the Swift lags behind by 1200+ units. Even the Figo gets a surge of 236 units over its last year’s performance. As the Ignis was launched this year, it’s out of this comparison.

