 Nov 2017 Sales Comparison: Fortuner Vs Endeavour Vs Kodiaq Vs Tiguan
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Nov 2017 Sales Comparison: Fortuner Vs Endeavour Vs Kodiaq Vs Tiguan

Nov 2017 Sales Comparison: Fortuner Vs Endeavour Vs Kodiaq Vs Tiguan

By: || Updated: 13 Dec 2017 08:30 PM
Nov 2017 Sales Comparison: Fortuner Vs Endeavour Vs Kodiaq Vs Tiguan

The long-running dominance of the Toyota Fortuner continues in the premium SUV space!



Nov 2017 Sales Comparison: Fortuner Vs Endeavour Vs Kodiaq Vs Tiguan 



The premium SUV space is among one of the most popular segments in the country. Like before, it continued to overshadow its sedan counterpart in November as well. The Toyota Fortuner has been leading the segment by a wide margin for a while now and is followed by the equally competent Ford Endeavour. While the Fortuner and the Endeavour are body-on-frame offerings, this year we saw the introduction of two new monocoque SUVs in a similar price band from VW Group: the Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan





November 2017 vs October 2017



 


































 

Fortuner



Endeavour



Kodiaq



Tiguan



November 2017

2271 units



549 units



267 units



60 units



October 2017

2192 units



523 units



289 units



50 units



Difference



+79 units



+26 units



-22 units



+10 units




The Toyota Fortuner continued its upward trajectory in both October and November, 2017. In fact, Toyota managed to sell 79 additional units of the SUV, which currently attracts a long waiting period, as well. Toyota’s Bengaluru-based plant is running at full capacity. Like before, the Ford Endeavour rests at the second position in the segment. Launched in October 2017, the Skoda Kodiaq has beaten its slow-selling sibling Tiguan within a month, that too by a wide margin! That’s purely because the Tiguan is the odd-one-out here since it’s a five-seat, mid-size SUV when compared to the full-size, seven-seat SUVs like the Kodiaq, Fortuner and the Endeavour.  





Skoda Kodiaq



November 2017 vs November 2016


































 

Fortuner



Endeavour



Kodiaq



Tiguan



November 2017

2271 units



549 units



267 units



60 units



November 2016

1924 units



562 units



N.A.

N.A.

Difference



+347 units



-13 units



N.A.



N.A.




The Ford Endeavour has taken a back seat since the launch of the Toyota Fortuner in November, 2016. Further, their monthly sales figure are more or less the same since both the SUVs were launched in the Indian market.





This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Jeep Compass India-Spec Vs Australia-Spec: What's Different?

trending now

INDIA
Amarnath cave shrine will be a 'silence zone': NGT
CRICKET
Rohit Sharma slams third ODI double century, powers India ...
INDIA
Rahul Gandhi interview: BJP threatening journalists in Gujarat, Congress ...