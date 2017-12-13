Nov 2017 Sales Comparison: Fortuner Vs Endeavour Vs Kodiaq Vs Tiguan 

The long-running dominance of the Toyota Fortuner continues in the premium SUV space!

The premium SUV space is among one of the most popular segments in the country. Like before, it continued to overshadow its sedan counterpart in November as well. The Toyota Fortuner has been leading the segment by a wide margin for a while now and is followed by the equally competent Ford Endeavour. While the Fortuner and the Endeavour are body-on-frame offerings, this year we saw the introduction of two new monocoque SUVs in a similar price band from VW Group: the Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

November 2017 vs October 2017











Fortuner





Endeavour





Kodiaq





Tiguan









November 2017





2271 units





549 units





267 units





60 units









October 2017





2192 units





523 units





289 units





50 units









Difference





+79 units





+26 units





-22 units





+10 units









The Toyota Fortuner continued its upward trajectory in both October and November, 2017. In fact, Toyota managed to sell 79 additional units of the SUV, which currently attracts a long waiting period, as well. Toyota’s Bengaluru-based plant is running at full capacity. Like before, the Ford Endeavour rests at the second position in the segment. Launched in October 2017, the Skoda Kodiaq has beaten its slow-selling sibling Tiguan within a month, that too by a wide margin! That’s purely because the Tiguan is the odd-one-out here since it’s a five-seat, mid-size SUV when compared to the full-size, seven-seat SUVs like the Kodiaq, Fortuner and the Endeavour.

November 2017 vs November 2016











Fortuner





Endeavour





Kodiaq





Tiguan









November 2017





2271 units





549 units





267 units





60 units









November 2016





1924 units





562 units





N.A.





N.A.









Difference





+347 units





-13 units





N.A.





N.A.









The Ford Endeavour has taken a back seat since the launch of the Toyota Fortuner in November, 2016. Further, their monthly sales figure are more or less the same since both the SUVs were launched in the Indian market.