Norton Commando Prices Revealed







We recently reported that Norton Motorcycles has started accepting bookings for the Dominator and the Commando series across all Moto Royale dealerships, but there was a lot of speculation regarding the prices of these bikes. Now, our sources have confirmed that Norton will launch the Commando series with a hefty price tag of Rs 23 lakh. On the other hand, there’s no confirmation yet about the pricing of the Norton Dominator, but we expect it to be around Rs 30 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).



Initially, the Norton motorcycles are being brought onto Indian shores through the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route, and that’s the primary reason for such a steep pricing. That said, Kinetic-Norton has started building a manufacturing unit at Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, and the bikes will be assembled with heavily localized parts once this unit is up and running. This will help Norton cut down the prices substantially; however, the local assembly is expected to commence only by the end of this year or early 2019.



Talking about the Commando, the bike is offered in two variants in the international market - the 961 Sport and the 961 Cafe Racer. It’s the former that will be manufactured first in India, while the Cafe Racer is expected to join the league soon. The 961 Sport looks like a neo-classic roadster with a round headlight, curvaceous body, spoke wheels and dual exhaust pipes; while the Cafe Racer looks sportier, thanks to its clip-on handlebars and small flyscreen.



The 961 Sport and the 961 Cafe Racer both come powered by 961cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin engine generating max power of 80PS @ 6500rpm and peak torque of 90Nm @ 5200rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension responsibilities rest with 43mm Ohlins USDs up front and Ohlins twin shocks at the rear end. Braking, meanwhile, is handled by 320mm twin discs with 4-piston caliper up front and a 240mm disc with 2-piston caliper at the back which are sourced from Brembo. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.



The Norton Commando series and the Dominator will compete against Triumph’s modern classic lineup, such as the Triumph Bonneville T120 and the Thruxton 1200. Triumph has an upper hand in the competition as the price range of its lineup is way competitive than Norton’s offerings (almost Rs 13 lakh lesser), and they already have an established sales and service networks across the country. Other competitors to the Commando series include the likes of the Ducati Monster 1200 S, the BMW R nineT and the MV Agusta Brutale 1090 RR.

