Nissan to focus on India with launch of Micra

Nissan is all set to built its own manufacturing plant near Chennai, in the Association with the French Auto marker Renault. Though Nissan have not received a positive response and have made no impact on the Indian market, but company is planning aggressively to acquire a significant market share in the country.

The production of Nissan car has started in Thailand, which has been named as Nissan Micra for the Indian market. Company is also planning to produce the model in the Indian market. The Nissan Micra model will be officially launched in Thailand Official on 26 March at the Bangkok International show 2010, and the car will be available in India by mid of year 2010.

On the other hand Nissan's small European car model Pixo is still sourcing from Maruti Suzuki and company will continue selling Nissan Pixo model till year 2013. Nissan is expecting that partnership between Suzuki and Volkswagen will not effect Nissan's sourcing of small car from (MSIL).

Nissan is also in the process of launching an ultra low cost car with its joint venture partner Renault and Bajaj Auto. The company has invested heavily with its JV partners in its Chennai plant to manufacture a small car by year 2012. Nissan Motors currently sales three models in India Including Nissan X-Trail, Nissan 370Z and Nissan Teana.

