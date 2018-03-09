Nissan Terrano Anniversary Edition Launched; Contrasting roof and Head-Up Display on Board!

Nissan India celebrates first anniversary of its compact SUV – Terrano by launching an 'Anniversary Edition'. The Terrano anniversary edition packs stylistic upgrades inside-out and comes only with 110PS diesel in XV THP and XV THP Premium trims.

Terrano Anniversary Edition Prices (Ex-Showroom New Delhi)



XV D THP - Rs. 12,83,645



XV D THP Premium - Rs. 13,13,725



The new limited edition can only be booked online with a payment of Rs. 10,000 (fully refundable amount). Nissan says you can visit nearest showrooms but dealer can also assist you through online booking. There are only 450 units of the limited edition Terrano available for purchase.

Whats on offer – Nissan Terrano Anniversary Edition



The limited edition is available in six color options, namely, Bronze Grey, Blade Silver, Fire Red, Sterling Grey, Storm white and Pearl White.



Externally, the anniversary edition gets contrasting roof, rally stripes on hood, rear spoiler, chrome door handles, side foot rest and chrome tail gate entry guard along with anniversary edition badging.



On the inside, unique to the segment – a HUD (Head-Up-Display) - which gives directions, speed and time information on the windscreen.



Apart from these, regular XV, XV premium features will be on board like, ABS with EBD, dual-front airbags, manual AC with rear AC vents, Bluetooth enables audio unit, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, height adjustable driver seat. Apart from these XV Plus gets leather seat upholstery and faux wood interior trim inserts.



The anniversary edition is available only with the 110PS diesel, the 1.5liter K9K diesel with variable-geometry turbo inter-cooled diesel that gathers 108.5bhp (110PS) of max power at 3900rpm and 248Nm of peak torque at 2250rpm. The motor is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and delivers an ARAI certified fuel economy of 19.01 km/l.

