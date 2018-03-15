Nissan Terra: Fortuner, Endeavour Rival To Launch In China: Will It Come To India?

Nissan has entered the body-on-frame SUV segment after a long time and we hope the Terra is offered in India as an alternative to the popular Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner

Nissan has announced that it is set to launch its full-size, body-on-frame SUV, the Terra, in China on April 12, 2018. The Terra, which made its global debut in February 2018, will rival the likes of the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner. Recently, Nissan revealed more information and images of the SUV.

Like its rivals, the Terra is based on a pick-up truck. In this case, it shares its underpinnings with the Nissan Navara. When it comes to dimensions, the Nissan is bigger than the Fortuner and is practically similar to the Endeavour. In fact, the Terra and the Endeavour share an identical wheelbase. So, expect it to be feature a cabin which is as roomy as the Ford and bigger than the Toyota.

Nissan Terra





Ford Endeavour





Toyota Fortuner









Length





4882mm





4892mm (+10mm)





4795mm (-87mm)









Width





1850mm





1860mm (+10mm)





1855mm (+5mm)









Height





1835mm





1837mm (+3mm)





1835mm (0)









Wheelbase





2850mm





2850mm (0)





2745mm (-105mm)









Wheel size





Up to 18-inch





Up to 18-inch (India-spec)





Up to 18-inch









While the Ford Endeavour packs Bi-Xenon headlamps, the Terra and the Fortuner are offered with LED headlamps with daytime running LEDs. The Terra’s touchscreen infotainment system is unlikely to feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That’s because these features are reserved for select Nissan cars such as the 2018 Altima and the Murano sold in global markets. The Endeavour is the only SUV among the three to feature Android and Apple connectivity options. That said, the Terra will have features that are common between the other two. These include leather upholstery, auto boot lid, dual-zone climate control and LED tail lamps, among others.

In China, the Terra will be offered with just a petrol engine. However, other Asian markets are expected to get powertrains borrowed from the Navara pick-up truck, which is offered with a 2.3-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine in Europe and Australia. This engine is available in two states of tune - 160PS/403Nm and 190PS/450Nm - and comes with the option of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic transmission.

When it comes to the Indian market, we think Nissan should not hold back from launching the Terra in our market. It’s prime rivals, the Endeavour and the Fortuner, are selling reasonably well. In fact, the sales numbers of these body-on-frame SUVs are far better than monocoque offerings, the Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan, which fall in the same price range. After all, Nissan is in a dire need of new products. Hence, it should seriously consider assembling the Terra in India to compete with other CKD (completely knocked down) offerings in the Rs 30 lakh SUV segment.











Ford Endeavour





Toyota Fortuner





Skoda Kodiaq





Volkswagen Tiguan









Monthly sales





~ 1K units





~ 2k units





~ 300 units





~ 200 units









Stay tuned to CarDekho for more information about the Nissan Terra.

