Nissan’s Waterless Car Wash Saves Enough Water For 3.8 Lakh Indian Households

Nissan’s foam wash technique consumes just 90 litres of water instead of 162 litres, 44 percent less than a standard wash

If you own a Nissan car, you’ve probably been a bit kinder on planet Earth, though, inadvertently. How’s that you ask? Nissan service centres across India have been using foam-based washing technique since 2014, which has resulted in savings of 95 million (9.5 crore) litres of water so far. That’s apparently enough to meet the daily water needs of 3.8 lakh households in India!

Nissan aside, Maruti, Hyundai and Mercedes have also gone the waterless route to wash cars. Essentially, the technique involves spraying dry foam wash on the car and then wiping it off with a microfiber cloth. The process isn’t completely waterless as the name suggests. However, the water consumption is significantly less than a conventional car wash. Also Read: 60 Per Cent Indians Overspeed And Use Phones While Driving: Survey

Here’s what Nissan has to say about the effort:

In line with the vision of enriching people’s lives, Nissan in India has saved 95 million litres of water over the past four years though an innovative cars wash technique called Foam Wash. Introduced in 2014 at most of the service centres across India, the Foam Wash technique uses only 90 litres of water per car compared to the conventional car wash which consumes 162 litres, thereby reducing water consumption by 44%. Car washes at service centres are a major component of after sales and servicing of customers’ vehicles that require a large amount of water.

Commenting about the initiative, Sanjeev Aggarwal, Vice President, after sales at Nissan Motor India Pvt. said, “Nissan aims to contribute towards sustainable development of society through our product and services. The Foam Wash initiative is quite popular amongst Nissan and Datsun car owners and allows us to collectively save water, time and contribute towards a sustainable eco-system.” Related: Nissan-Datsun Price Hike: redi-GO, Micra, Sunny, Terrano To Get Costlier From April 1

