Nissan Micra Fashion Edition arrives in style!



Designer body graphics with Micra decal



Black wheel covers with orange inserts



Bold designer stripes on the exterior door mirrors





Orange interior with Piano Black finishes



European black-colored seats with orange stitching



Designer floor mats to match the interior design touches



Designer headrest covers with Benetton signature





CVT automatic transmission mated with a 1.2L petrol engine



NissanConnect connectivity



2 touchscreen audiovisual navigation through phone mirroring



Style took centre stage as Nissan India launched the Nissan Micra Fashion - a limited edition car with exterior and interior styling elements inspired by the leading fashion brand United Colors of Benetton.It combines Benetton’s Italian fashion sensibilities and global taste with interiors brimming with structured patterns and a subtle array of colors. This new Micra variant was launched on Tuesday at the United Colors of Benetton store in Ambience Mall, Gurugram, with the car revealed by Bollywood actress Dia Mirza.Arun Malhotra, managing director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are excited to offer our customers a new, stylish choice for the festive season. Nissan Micra Fashion Edition brings a sophisticated interior ambience with a host of new features and inspiration infused from Benetton’s rich heritage of Italian style and global research. The car combines high style and great performance thanks to the CVT automatic transmission for an engaging and comfortable driving experience.”Mr. Sundeep Chugh, CEO & MD, Benetton India Pvt. Ltd, said “We are honored to serve as a fashion inspiration for Nissan’s latest automotive innovation, with our long standing Italian legacy of design, innovation and sustainability. Moreover, as a brand we are strongly committed to women empowerment and their safety, through our social campaigns. Nissan’s latest edition of Micra is engineered with an automatic transmission and NissanConnect, which has over 50 safety and security features. The offering therefore truly appeals to the youth and women of today, and bears strong synergies with Benetton’s social commitments and design aesthetics.”The Micra Fashion limited edition will be available during the festive season at Rs 6.09 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi) across all Nissan dealerships in India.Based on the Micra XL CVT model, the Nissan Micra Fashion takes artistry and panache a notch higher with features such as new body decals on the side and roof; black door mirrors with designer stripes; new designer floor mats; Benetton-signature headrest covers; seats with orange stitching; and European black interiors with orange touches, among others.The Nissan Micra Fashion Edition comes with several attractive features:The first 500 customers of the Nissan Micra Fashion limited edition will receive a hamper with exclusive Benetton personal accessories such as belts and designer wallets for both men and women. This is part of the unique marketing association between Nissan and United Colors of Benetton specific to this launch.The Nissan Micra Fashion Edition will feature the built-in NissanConnect platform with a three-year free service package. NissanConnect includes a suite of connectivity services which offers a host of convenience, navigation and safety applications.The Nissan Micra’s fuel economy for the CVT automatic variant is 19.34 kmpl under ARAI test conditions. Owners can also avail of the 5-year extended warranty package.