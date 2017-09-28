Nissan India Enters Pre-Owned Car Business

India becomes third country to get Nissan’s pre-owned car showrooms

Japanese carmaker, Nissan, has launched its pre-owned car business in India called the Nissan Intelligent Choice. With this, the company hopes to tap into the growing used car market in the country. The good news for car buyers is that they can now exchange their used cars for a brand new Nissan or Datsun models via these stores. India is the third country to get Nissan’s pre-owned stores after South Africa and Brazil.

Top officials at Nissan are optimistic about the success of this model in the country given the exponential growth the used car market has witnessed in the past few years. Besides the manufacturer’s technical experts inspecting every car that are bought or go on sale, Nissan will also screen them through a 167-point quality check. The carmaker will also offer used car buyers a warranty of 1-year/20,000 kilometer along with free inspections across its dealerships and service centres. Nissan says all cars sold through these stores would be less than 7 years old and have less than 1 lakh kilometer on the odometer.

Know How To Inspect a Used Car in 3 Easy Steps

Nissan will also provide a 24x7 Roadside Assistance (RSA) package in addition to flexible financing options through Nissan Finance. Nissan India plans to introduce this initiative in 10 strategically located cities - Noida, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Guwahati - covering the entire length and breadth of the nation. Pre-owned car buyers will also be able to service their cars from any one of Nissan’s 160 authorised service centres across the country.

You might be interested in knowing the complete ifs and buts about used car buying

Its global alliance partner, Renault, has a pre-owned car sales arm in India too. Called the Renault Selection, the pre-owned cars sold through these showrooms go through a 199-point check-up.

Other carmakers who run successful pre-owned car businesses in the country include Maruti Suzuki (True Value), Mahindra and Mahindra (First Choice), Volkswagen (Das Welt Auto) and Tata Motors (Assured).

Some interested reads, we recommend:

All You Need to Know About Used Car Paperwork

Basic Requirements for Bank Car Loan Approval