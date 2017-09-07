Nissan-Datsun Offers Festive Bonanza Across Lineup

Benefits of up to Rs 71,000 on Nissan models and up to Rs 16,000 on Datsun models

Nissan India has announced its festive season offers with effect from September 5, 2017. The offers are applicable to both Nissan and Datsun range of cars in India. Prospective customers can enjoy benefits up to Rs 71,000 on Nissan models and up to Rs 16,000 on Datsun models.

What’s on offer?



Benefits up to Rs 71,000 on Nissan models, including free insurance (Nissan Insure), an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate offer of Rs 6,000



Benefits up to Rs 39,000 and Rs 34,000 on the Micra and Micra Active, respectively. This includes free insurance (Nissan Insure), an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 4,000



For Datsun models: Benefits up to Rs 16,000 on the GO+, Rs 14,500 on the GO, and Rs 13,000 on the redi-GO (800cc version) which includes free insurance (Nissan Insure) and a corporate offer of Rs 2,000. Government employees can avail Rs 6,000 off on the Datsun redi-GO as well



Besides these, the automaker is also offering an assured gold coin on every new purchase during this month. Financing options are available at an interest rate of 7.99 per cent through NRFSI (Nissan Renault Financial Services India). Further, customers have a chance to win a free car (nine lucky winners) if they book one before September 19, 2017!

