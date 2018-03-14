 Nissan, Datsun Offering Benefits Upto Rs 72,000 On redi-GO, Sunny, Micra and Terrano
By: || Updated: 14 Mar 2018 10:30 AM
Apart from free insurance, there's no real cash discount on offer unless you're a government employee or work in a corporate house



If you are eyeing a new car purchase we’ve got some news that should interest you. Nissan and Datsun have announced some offers that are worth looking out for. The carmakers are offering free insurance on all vehicles apart from the recently launched redi-GO AMT, along with accessories, a rate of interest of 7.99 per cent, and some more savings for government or corporate employees. On top of these offers, the 2017 car models further attract an undisclosed discount.



Here’s a detailed breakdown of the offers from Nissan-Datsun.



 











































Nissan

Free Insurance(Rs)

Accessories (Rs)

Govt Employee/ Corporate  Offer (Rs)

Total Benefits (Rs)

Terrano

45,000

15,000

12,000

72,000

Sunny

35,000

15,000

10,000

60,000

Micra

25,000

10,000

8,000

43,000

Micra Active

20,000

8,000

6,000

34,000



Datsun

Free Insurance(Rs)

Accessories (Rs)

Govt/ Corporate Employee Offer (Rs)

Total Benefits (Rs)

Go

12,500

5,000

5,000

22,500

Go+

14,000

5,000

5,000

24,000

redi Go

11,000

5,000

5,000

21,000

redi Go 1.0L

14,000

5,000

5,000

24,000

redi Go AMT

NA

5,000

5,000

10,000



 



All the cars get free insurance, apart from the redi-GO AMT which was launched in January 2018 at Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



The price cuts come at a time when car prices are going up due to increase in import duties. If you intend to keep your vehicle for the long run (say, more than 4 years) than these seem to be the deals that you can make the most of. Head to Should You Buy A New Car At The End Of The Year? for some detailed insight into car purchasing techniques.



Nissan had earlier announced an interesting challenge which involved test driving its automatic lineup and a chance of winning free accessories between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000. Click here for more details.




 



