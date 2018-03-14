Nissan, Datsun Offering Benefits Upto Rs 72,000 On redi-GO, Sunny, Micra and Terrano

Apart from free insurance, there's no real cash discount on offer unless you're a government employee or work in a corporate house

If you are eyeing a new car purchase we’ve got some news that should interest you. Nissan and Datsun have announced some offers that are worth looking out for. The carmakers are offering free insurance on all vehicles apart from the recently launched redi-GO AMT, along with accessories, a rate of interest of 7.99 per cent, and some more savings for government or corporate employees. On top of these offers, the 2017 car models further attract an undisclosed discount.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the offers from Nissan-Datsun.









Nissan





Free Insurance(Rs)





Accessories (Rs)





Govt Employee/ Corporate Offer (Rs)





Total Benefits (Rs)









Terrano





45,000





15,000





12,000





72,000









Sunny





35,000





15,000





10,000





60,000









Micra





25,000





10,000





8,000





43,000









Micra Active





20,000





8,000





6,000





34,000

















Datsun





Free Insurance(Rs)





Accessories (Rs)





Govt/ Corporate Employee Offer (Rs)





Total Benefits (Rs)









Go





12,500





5,000





5,000





22,500









Go+





14,000





5,000





5,000





24,000









redi Go





11,000





5,000





5,000





21,000









redi Go 1.0L





14,000





5,000





5,000





24,000









redi Go AMT





NA





5,000





5,000





10,000









All the cars get free insurance, apart from the redi-GO AMT which was launched in January 2018 at Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The price cuts come at a time when car prices are going up due to increase in import duties. If you intend to keep your vehicle for the long run (say, more than 4 years) than these seem to be the deals that you can make the most of. Head to Should You Buy A New Car At The End Of The Year? for some detailed insight into car purchasing techniques.

Nissan had earlier announced an interesting challenge which involved test driving its automatic lineup and a chance of winning free accessories between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000. Click here for more details.



