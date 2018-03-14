Nissan, Datsun Offering Benefits Upto Rs 72,000 On redi-GO, Sunny, Micra and Terrano

Apart from free insurance, there's no real cash discount on offer unless you're a government employee or work in a corporate house
If you are eyeing a new car purchase we’ve got some news that should interest you. Nissan and Datsun have announced some offers that are worth looking out for. The carmakers are offering free insurance on all vehicles apart from the recently launched redi-GO AMT, along with accessories, a rate of interest of 7.99 per cent, and some more savings for government or corporate employees. On top of these offers, the 2017 car models further attract an undisclosed discount.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of the offers from Nissan-Datsun.
Nissan
Free Insurance(Rs)
Accessories (Rs)
Govt Employee/ Corporate Offer (Rs)
Total Benefits (Rs)
Terrano
45,000
15,000
12,000
72,000
Sunny
35,000
15,000
10,000
60,000
Micra
25,000
10,000
8,000
43,000
Micra Active
20,000
8,000
6,000
34,000
Datsun
Free Insurance(Rs)
Accessories (Rs)
Govt/ Corporate Employee Offer (Rs)
Total Benefits (Rs)
Go
12,500
5,000
5,000
22,500
Go+
14,000
5,000
5,000
24,000
redi Go
11,000
5,000
5,000
21,000
redi Go 1.0L
14,000
5,000
5,000
24,000
redi Go AMT
NA
5,000
5,000
10,000
All the cars get free insurance, apart from the redi-GO AMT which was launched in January 2018 at Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The price cuts come at a time when car prices are going up due to increase in import duties. If you intend to keep your vehicle for the long run (say, more than 4 years) than these seem to be the deals that you can make the most of. Head to Should You Buy A New Car At The End Of The Year? for some detailed insight into car purchasing techniques.
Nissan had earlier announced an interesting challenge which involved test driving its automatic lineup and a chance of winning free accessories between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000. Click here for more details.
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.