Nissan-Datsun Diwali Offers: Big Benefits On Terrano, Redi-GO. Deals Include Low-Interest Finance, Cashback And Free Insurance. Offers Applicable Only From October 7-10

During the four-day Diwali carnival, from October 7-10, all Nissan and Datsun dealerships will stay open for nearly 100 hours

It is an yearly ritual for carmakers to splash out amazing deals to attract customers during the festive period. Japanese carmaker Nissan and its subsidiary, Datsun, have joined the same bandwagon to get their sales numbers up. The duo, under the banner of ‘Biggest Diwali Carnival’, will be giving out offers in the form of free insurances, exchange bonuses and cashbacks. On top of those, there are additional discounts for government employees or selected corporate executives. This offer is applicable only for bookings done between October7-10 and delivery of cars within October 2017.

Here are the offers available:







Brand

Model

Finance Offer

Free Insurance Worth

Exchange Bonus

Govt. Employee Discount

Cashback Up To

Total Benefits









Nissan

Terrano

7.99%

Rs 45,000

Rs 30,000

Rs 12,000

Rs 50,000

Rs 1.37 lakh





Sunny

No Offer

Rs 10,000

Rs 30,000

Rs 40,000





Micra

7.99%

Rs 25,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 8,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 73,000





Micra Active

Rs 20,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 6,000

Rs 56,000





Micra Fashion Edition

No Offer

Rs 5,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 25,000





Datsun

GO

7.99% at 95% LTV*

Rs 12,500

Rs 10,000

Rs 5,000

Rs 15,000

Rs 42,500





GO+

Rs 14,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 44,000





redi-GO

Rs 11,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 41,000





redi-GO 1.0

Rs 14,000

No Offer

Rs 34,000





redi-GO Gold Edition

7.99%

No Offer

Rs 20,000







On announcing these offers, Jerome Saigot, head, sales and marketing, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) said, “As a customer-first company, Nissan always believes in offering innovative and exciting products, and an outstanding sales and after sales experience for our customers. The attractive benefits we have on offer during the Biggest Diwali Carnival will surely delight car shoppers looking to purchase a Nissan and Datsun car.”

The company has also confirmed that during the four-day period, from October 7-10, all its Nissan and Datsun dealerships across the country will stay open for nearly 100 hours. 100 hours? If we run a simple calculation, four days account for a total of 96 hours. Is Nissan planning to run its dealerships round the clock?