Nissan-Datsun Diwali Offers: Big Benefits On Terrano, Redi-GO. Deals Include Low-Interest Finance, Cashback And Free Insurance. Offers Applicable Only From October 7-10

By: || Updated: 06 Oct 2017 06:30 PM
During the four-day Diwali carnival, from October 7-10, all Nissan and Datsun dealerships will stay open for nearly 100 hours



Nissan And Datsun Diwali Offers



It is an yearly ritual for carmakers to splash out amazing deals to attract customers during the festive period. Japanese carmaker Nissan and its subsidiary, Datsun, have joined the same bandwagon to get their sales numbers up. The duo, under the banner of ‘Biggest Diwali Carnival’, will be giving out offers in the form of free insurances, exchange bonuses and cashbacks. On top of those, there are additional discounts for government employees or selected corporate executives. This offer is applicable only for bookings done between October7-10 and delivery of cars within October 2017.



Here are the offers available:




























































































Brand Model Finance Offer Free Insurance Worth Exchange Bonus Govt. Employee Discount Cashback Up To Total Benefits
Nissan Terrano 7.99% Rs 45,000 Rs 30,000 Rs 12,000 Rs 50,000 Rs 1.37 lakh
Sunny No Offer Rs 10,000 Rs 30,000 Rs 40,000
Micra 7.99% Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 8,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 73,000
Micra Active Rs 20,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 6,000 Rs 56,000
Micra Fashion Edition No Offer Rs 5,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 25,000
Datsun GO 7.99% at 95% LTV* Rs 12,500 Rs 10,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 42,500
GO+ Rs 14,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 44,000
redi-GO Rs 11,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 41,000
redi-GO 1.0 Rs 14,000 No Offer Rs 34,000
redi-GO Gold Edition 7.99% No Offer Rs 20,000


On announcing these offers, Jerome Saigot, head, sales and marketing, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) said, “As a customer-first company, Nissan always believes in offering innovative and exciting products, and an outstanding sales and after sales experience for our customers. The attractive benefits we have on offer during the Biggest Diwali Carnival will surely delight car shoppers looking to purchase a Nissan and Datsun car.”



Nissan Micra Fashion Edition



The company has also confirmed that during the four-day period, from October 7-10, all its Nissan and Datsun dealerships across the country will stay open for nearly 100 hours. 100 hours? If we run a simple calculation, four days account for a total of 96 hours. Is Nissan planning to run its dealerships round the clock?



