 Nissan-Datsun Announces Test Drive Challenge For redi-GO, Micra, Sunny Automatic
Nissan-Datsun Announces Test Drive Challenge For redi-GO, Micra, Sunny Automatic

By: || Updated: 07 Mar 2018 11:30 AM
Test drive an automatic Nissan or Datsun and if you buy its rival car within a week, Nissan will get you free accessories worth Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000.



Datsun redi-GO 1.0L AMT Bookings Open



Nissan India has announced a bold new campaign challenging automatic car buyers to test drive one of their products to stand a chance of winning accessories worth Rs 5,000-8,000 for free if they end up buying a rival car. Sounds interesting? Here’s the complete low-down on the challenge.



First, you have to test drive any of the following automatic Nissan or Datsun cars - the redi-GO AMT, Micra CVT or the Sunny CVT. And then, if you buy any other rival car (see list below) within a week, Nissan or Datsun will pay for the accessories up to the specified limit.



The list of competitors for these vehicles consists of some formidable names. Let us list them out according to the model in question.




























Nissan Model



Price (Rs)

Rival

Datsun redi-GO AMT



3.81 lakh

Renault Kwid AMT, Alto K10 AMT



Micra CVT

5.99 lakh

Honda Jazz CVT, Swift AMT, Ignis AMT, Hyundai Grand i10 AT, Ford Figo AT

Nissan Sunny CVT

9.25 lakh

Honda City CVT, Maruti Ciaz AT, Hyundai Verna AT, Skoda Rapid AT, Volkswagen Vento AT



 





This might seem like an exciting offer but to avail this you will need to follow a set of guidelines Nissan has laid down. Here are the details:





  • Buyers will have to choose from the list of universal car accessories from the catalogue shared specifically for promotion by the company.




  • Submit a copy of the retail invoice of the rival car, the date on which should be within seven days of the Nissan test drive.




  • Provide a copy of the insurance of the purchased car




  Share your PAN card details.





This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

