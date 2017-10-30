Next-generation Maruti Swift To Launch In 2018 Auto Expo

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift is lighter than before and more different from the Dzire than ever

It has been close to five months since the next-generation Maruti Dzire was launched. And the overwhelming response it received is evident from the fact that it became the fastest car to clock one lakh bookings in this period. With the stage set, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is all geared up to debut during the upcoming 2018 Indian Auto Expo in February. It will be giving its rivals a run for their money with a good number of goodies and gizmos. And, for that, it is likely to command a premium over its current prices.

Unlike the previous models, the new Dzire sedan and the new Swift hatchback have plenty to distinguish the two. The Swift gets a redesigned front bumper to differentiate it from the front. On the side, it continues to get the Mini Cooper-esque roofline, which has been ditched in the new Dzire.

Read in-depth about the possible details of the upcoming Swift - Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 - All You Need To Know

Inside the cabin, the differences between the two continue. While the Dzire gets a dual-tone colour treatment – black and beige – the upcoming Swift is likely to flaunt an all-black interior.

Under the hood, details are likely to remain unchanged. The Swift will be equipped with the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.3-litre diesel engines. While the five-speed manual transmission will be standard, it is highly likely to get a five-speed automated manual gearbox as well – just like the new Dzire.

Built on the lighter, HEARTECT platform, the next-generation Swift will weigh around 50kg lesser than the present car. Thanks to the same, the new Swift is likely to be more fuel efficient and frugal than its predecessor.

Meanwhile, our team spotted the sportier avatar of the upcoming Swift – the Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport - at the ongoing Tokyo Motor Show. Besides the exciting pictures, we have got a small video of the Swift Sport as well. Enjoy it - First Look Review: New Suzuki Swift Sport

Read More on : Maruti Swift on road price