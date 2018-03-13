Next Generation Hyundai Creta To Be Based On Kia SP Concept’s Platform

The new Creta will also share engines with the compact SUV based on the SP Concept

Hyundai launched the Creta compact SUV in India in 2015. In the last three years of its existence in India, the Creta has not seen any update to its mechanicals. Now, it is expected to receive a facelift in 2018 and with that, it will most likely get redesigned front and rear bumpers along with Hyundai’s new cascading front grille. In order to make the package more appealing, Hyundai is likely to add some more features to its kitty.

The 2018 Creta facelift was recently caught testing. Read a detailed report about it here.

However, Hyundai is also preparing a new generation of the Creta which is expected to hit the market in 2-3 years from now. The next generation SUV will be based on a different platform and will draw power from BSVI-compliant petrol and diesel engines. Sources close to the development of the new Hyundai Creta inform us that it will share its underpinnings with the Kia SP Concept, which is built on a revised version of the Creta platform.

The new BSVI petrol and diesel engines that will power the second-gen Hyundai Creta and the upcoming Kia SUV will be made in India. However, Hyundai will only manufacture the diesel engine while Kia will produce the new petrol engine at its facility in Andhra Pradesh, which is currently under development. Both engines will be BSVI compatible and will first be seen on Kia’s upcoming compact SUV based on the SP Concept scheduled to launch in 2019.

Since Hyundai will most likely launch the Creta facelift in 2018, the second generation of the SUV might not come to India before Kia’s SUV. It remains to be seen whether Hyundai plans to upgrade the Creta facelift with BSVI engines or launches the new generation model by April 2020.

