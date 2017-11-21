Next Generation BMW X5 To Launch in 2018

The next generation model will replace the current model, which will have the shortest life span for a BMW X5.

BMW has decided to do away with half measures and skip the process of bringing in a facelift of the current generation of its X5 SAV (sports activity vehicle). The German brand is planning to bring in an all-new X5 in the year 2018, replacing the current model which will have one of the shortest lifespans for a BMW. The BMW X5 has been around for almost 20 years globally but made its entry in India only in the year 2014. The India launch of the new gen X5 could happen by the end of 2018 or early 2019.

The upcoming BMW X5 will be a lot sportier and actually derive inspiration from the BMW Concept X7. The most prominent changes will be seen towards the front fascia with accentuated dual kidney grille, wider intakes and headlamps with quirky LED detailing. The side profile showcases butched-up proportions with a roof line sloping towards the rear end. A heavy dosage of character lines with one even running below the door handle is a step away from the current BMW models. Also Read: BMW X2 Unveiled; India Launch On The Cards

This new-age BMW X5 is based upon the CLAR platform, which will lead to some serious weight reduction, making the new vehicle a much more dynamic handler. The CLAR architecture is a mix of magnesium, aluminum and CFRP (carbon fibre reinforced polymer), which will make the next gen BMW G05 X5 stronger and lighter than the current generation F15. The F15 X5 tips the scales with a kerb weight of around 2,122 kg but will be significantly lighter in the new avatar, giving a boost to the fuel efficiency as well. Related: BMW To Launch 6 Series Gran Turismo In India In 2018

Engine options for the BMW X5 in India will remain the same 3.0 litre diesel with 260PS of power and the 3.0 litre petrol with its 306PS of max power. But there is the likelihood of a 4.4-litre biturbo V8 which will be passed on with the “M” performance badging to keep enthusiasts enthralled. Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq Vs Mercedes-Benz GLA Vs BMW X1- Spec Comparison

