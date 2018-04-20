Next-Gen Toyota Corolla Spied

It looks identical to the latest Corolla Hatch from the front!

The upcoming 2019 Toyota Corolla sedan has been spied with minimal camouflage. It was spotted for the first time in January 2018, however, the latest pictures gives us a clearer glimpse of the next-gen sedan’s styling. It will be underpinned by Toyota’s latest modular TNGA platform that it will share with cars such as the Prius, Camry and the recently revealed Corolla Hatch (also known as the Auris).

Unlike before, the upcoming sedan and the new-gen Corolla Hatch will have a near-identical face. The Corolla Hatch made its world debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March, while its interior and remaining bits were revealed at the 2018 New York International Auto Show at the end of that month. The twelfth-generation Corolla sedan is expected to to be revealed later this year.

Like the hatchback, the sedan too will feature Toyota's Under Priority Catamaran and Keen Look design philosophies. The new, chunky trapezoidal grille would be the most striking element at the front. The sedan will also have a rounded nose like the hatch, as you can see in the spotted test mule. The hatch-like sleek J-shaped Bi-Beam LED headlamps can be seen as well.

The roofline swoops more than the current model and it looks more like a coupe than a sedan from several angles. The rear features sleek wraparound tail lamps. The interior of the sedan should be borrowed from the hatch, as before. The hatch gets a minimalistic dash layout featuring a large floating infotainment system. Check out its interior and features here: New Toyota Corolla's Interior Revealed

The Corolla should be powered by the new 2.0-litre petrol engine from Toyota’s latest Dynamic Force family, the same as the hatch. The new motor will replace the existing 1.8-litre petrol engine. It is more powerful as well as fuel efficient compared to the latter. It will be mated to a new 6-speed manual along with an optional, recently developed direct-shift CVT (combination of gears like in a regular torque converter and pulley as in a CVT). Check out the specs of the new motor below. It will also have a new hybrid powertrain option and we hope it makes its way into the Indian market as well. Read about it here: New Toyota Auris Previews Next-Gen Corolla Sedan











1.8-litre VVT-i





2.0-litre VVT-iE









Displacement





1798cc





1986cc









Injection





Port Injection





Direct Injection









Power





140PS @ 6,400rpm





171PS @ 6,600rpm









Torque





173Nm @ 4,000rpm





205Nm @ 4,800rpm









Transmission





6-speed MT/ CVT





6-speed MT/ Direct-shift CVT









Also Read: Toyota's Upcoming SUV For India – Will It Be The Rush, C-HR or FT-AC?

Source

Read More on : Corolla Altis diesel

This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.