Next Gen Hyundai Verna Spotted in Homeland

Hyundai, the Korean carmaker is now reportedly working on next generation Hyundai Verna. The recent spied images of next gen Hyundai Verna is taken from inside the parking building in South Korea. Hyundai Accent also known as Verna (India, China) or Solaris (Russia) is speculated to make its way to Indian showrooms by next year. The all new Verna in its fifth generation will embrace new and revamped exterior design, more premium interiors and newly designed fuel efficient engines.

The latest spy shots covered in camouflage depicts a little about the car though its quite clear that the next gen avatar is longer than the ongoing model. Outside India, the car is expected to carry long choice of MPi and GDi petrol engines alongside fuel efficient CRDi diesel models.

The exterior look is influenced by company's Genesis design and features a sporty front fascia with new projector headlamps. The pre-production prototype of next gen Verna gets an eye-catching golden shade, a sunroof and redesigned ORVMs with side blinkers. While the interior is also expected to get new touchscreen infotainment system and the automaker is likely to drop the flowing center console with an upright dashboard design.

If reports afloat are to be believed, the next gen Verna will likely to retain its current range of powertrain. The automaker might also use the engine used in Euro Spec i20- the 3-cylinder 1.0-liter TCi turbocharged motor which churns a max power of 106bhp. The engine will either be mated to manual gearboxes or the 7-speed dual clutch automatic. While for Indian spec model, the automaker is expected to retain the current 1.4 and 1.6 CRDi diesel engine or 1.4 and 1.6 VTVT petrol engine.

