New Tata Premium Hatchback In The Works

Expected to launch in 2019, the new Tata hatchback will rival the Maruti Baleno and the Hyundai Elite i20

Tata has begun testing its first ever premium hatchback, as a test mule has been spied for the first time in Pune. The hatchback, which is reportedly codenamed X451, will be Tata’s answer to the ever booming premium hatchback space comprised of cars like the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and the VW Polo among others.

We believe that the car in question will be the first model to be based on Tata’s new AMP (Advanced Modular Platform) platform, much like VW’s MQB (Modular Transverse Matrix) platform. In fact, the latter joined hands with Tata to share the AMP platform for developing markets earlier this year, including India, but this technical collaboration was called off recently.

Revealed in February 2017, the AMP is one of the two platforms Tata Motors will rely on for all of its future offerings, including SUVs. At the time of reveal, Tata Motors confirmed that the first model underpinning the AMP platform will roll out in 2018. And in all probability, this hatchback is likely to be introduced next year with a likely debut at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo in February.

The hatchback is expected to be feature loaded like the Tata Nexon with goodies such as the activity key, Harman-powered infotainment system, daytime running LEDs among others. Further, it might as well borrow the Nexon’s turbocharged petrol and diesel engine with 6-speed manual or AMT (automated-manual transmission) options.

Looking at Tata Motors recent launches such as the Tiago/Tigor and the Nexon, we expect the project X451 to be priced pretty competitively undercutting arch rivals.

